Phil Mickelson blasted by Golf journalist for his clothing in the Open Championship - “This was no formal attire”

Phil Mickelson has found himself in a bit of hot water at the 151st Open Championship and it is not for his golfing technique. Rather, he has been reprimanded for his dressing sense, receiving criticism from a journalist for his choice of clothing.

One of the differences between the LIV Golf Series and the PGA Tour is the dress code, with the former being allowed more of a relaxation to the latter's original rules. However, Jim White of the Telegraph criticized Phil Mickelson on his choice of clothing for the Open Championship.

Commenting on Mickelson's attire White said writing for the Telegraph:

“Worse, it was entirely lacking in the most fundamental requirement of a golf shirt: a collar. This was no formal attire, no evening dress, it wasn’t even a polo shirt."

The slew of angry words continued, as White said that Mickelson should have been removed from the course. He felt that the Lefty 'undermined golf values' by not wearing a collared shirt.

"Long sleeved, round and smooth at the neck, it was the kind of thing that, were you to sport it on the morning fourballs at your local club, would get you removed from the course before you had left the clubhouse. And rightly so," White said.

Phil Mickelson receives flak from journalist for poor dressing sense at Open Championship

It is safe to say that White is not a fan of Phil Mickelson or LIV Golf. Mickelson was not only not wearing a collared shirt, but he was also wearing a HyFlyers GC sweatshirt. The HyFlyers GC is the team that Mickelson plays for in the LIV Golf Series.

"But on further inspection, it was clear this was not a simple shirt that Mickelson, the 53-year-old American, was wearing. Rather, this was a statement, a symbol of revolution," Jim White said.

Rather offended by the HyFlyers logo and text, White continued:

"The clue was in the large, noisy and undistinguished logo spreading across his chest. It was there too on the front of his playing cap. A rather fascistic looking marque, a messy triangular confluence of the letters HF, it is the brand of the Hyflyers, a LIV Golf affiliate."