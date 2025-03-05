Phil Mickelson blasts Fred Couples’ “low class jerk move” amid bombshell Brooks Koepka claim in a deleted tweet

Phil Mickelson ripped into Fred Couples' latest bombshell claim. The 6-time Major winner was not happy with former PGA Tour star supposedly spilling out Brooks Koepka's LIV Golf exit.

Fred Couples shared LIV Golf star wanted to return to PGA Tour and was not happy with his LIV Golf status. Koepka is the Saudi-backed league's winningest golfer so his news might heavily damage LIV Golf's status.

Couples said about Koepka: (via KJR 93.3 FM)

"I talked to Brooks Koepka all the time. I love Brooks Koepka, and I'm not going to say anything extra except I talk to him all the time. He wants to come back. I will say that I believe he really wants to come back and play the Tour."

Phil Mickelson responded to Couples' controversial statement in a now-deleted tweet. The 3 time Masters champion tweeted:

"If it's not true he damaged a relationship which he cares about. If it is true he took away Brook's control of the timeline and narrative. Either way this is a low class jerk move by Fred."

Koepka's next meeting with the PGA Tour star is scheduled for the 2024 Masters Major in April. The American is one of only 2 golfers to win a Major after making the switch to LIV Golf.

Brooks Koepka takes a jibe at former LIV boss Greg Norman

LIV Golf star Brooks Koepka recently shared his displeasure about former chief Greg Norman. The American golfer talked about the shortcomings of the Saudi-backed league in a recent podcast. 'The Great White Shark' managed LIV for the inaugural three seasons and brought in several high-profile names including Koepka himself.

Koepka said: (Quotes via Irish star)

"We are behind to be fair, behind where we should be. From bringing sponsors in, hitting the international market, the U.S. market," he shared on 'The Joe Pomp Show.'

He further added,

"(TV deal with FOX) Definitely helps but we have to take that, expand it and grow it. We are not on FOX every single day we are playing so we have still got room to grow. We have the right people in charge now and I am excited to see where it goes."

Brooks Koepka is one of the 15 captains in LIV Golf and is a highly successful one as well. He became the first ever LIV Golfer to win a Major with his 2023 Championship triumph. His last win was in 2024 at Greenbrier.

