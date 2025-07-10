Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau’s YouTube feat garners a 2-word response from ex-LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman's son

  • home icon
By Ankita Yadav
Published Jul 10, 2025 11:46 GMT
Golf: LIV Golf Virginia - Final Round - Source: Imagn
Bryson DeChambeau and Phil Mickelson (Image Source: Imagn)

American golfer Phil Mickelson collaborated with Grant Horvat for a 2v2 challenge against the LIV golfer Bryson DeChambeau and Garrett Clark. Horvat started the golf series earlier this year with the six-time Major winner, which has garnered the people's attention.

The recent episode of the series was updated on Grant Horvat's YouTube channel on July 7, and within a couple of days, it has accumulated over 2 million views. The golf influencer shared the exciting news, expressing his gratitude to fans on X. He wrote:

"2 Million views in 2 Days. Thank you"


Greg Norman's son, Greg Norman Jr., reacted to the post. He wrote:

"Generational run"
Meanwhile, on the greens, Phil Mickelson is gearing up to play at the 2025 LIV Golf Andalucía event. He has been on a break after his outing in Dallas, where he settled in 49th place. He will next schedule to start the game on Friday, July 11, and will compete in a three-day event, which will wrap up with its finale on Sunday, July 13.

This season on the Saudi League, Mickelson started his campaign at the Adelaide event, where he settled in T23 and then recorded solo third at the Hong Kong event. Some of his other good signs of this season are a solo sixth at Miami, a T4 in Virginia, and a T23 in Mexico City.

Phil Mickelson reacts to Barstool Sport's $1 million prize money golf influencer event

Barstool's Dave Portnoy has announced a mega $1 million prize pool golf event featuring the renowned golf influencers. The event is scheduled to take place in August, and on Wednesday, Nuclr Golf shared the news about it on its X account.

"JUST IN: Barstool’s Dave Portnoy has announced a STAR-studded field for the ‘Internet Invitational’ at Big Cedar Lodge this August. It’s set to be the biggest golf influencer event in history, The prize pool is $1 Million+," they wrote in caption.
Phil Mickelson jumped to the comments section and wrote:

"hopefully it’s not opposite a LIV event"
The event will feature some big golf influencers, including Garrett Clark, Fat Perez, and others.

Here is the field of the golf influencer event:

  • Wesley Bryan
  • Garrett Clark
  • Robby Berger
  • Riggs
  • Rick Shiels
  • JR Smith
  • Andrew Santino
  • Biz
  • George Bryan
  • Bubbie
  • Fat Perez
  • Frankie Borrelli
  • Peter Finch
  • Josh Kelley
  • Nadeshot
  • Ryan Whitney
  • Grant Horvat
  • Brad Dalke
  • Joey Cold Cuts
  • Trent Ryan
  • Paige Spiranic
  • Chaz, Daltoosh
  • Keith Yandle
  • Micah Morris
  • Matt Scharff
  • The Jet
  • Francis Ellis
  • Roger Steele
  • Gabby Golf Girl
  • Josh Richards
  • PFT
  • Cole Lantz
  • Malosi Togisala
  • The Duke
  • Beef
  • Luke Kwon
  • Isaac Sekulima
  • Sketch
  • Mac Boucher
  • Mason Nutt
  • Kyle Berkshire
  • Jake Adams
  • Jon Gruden
  • Claire Hogle
  • Andrew Austen
  • Chandler Hallow
  • Dod King


