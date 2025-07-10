Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau’s YouTube feat garners a 2-word response from ex-LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman's son

American golfer Phil Mickelson collaborated with Grant Horvat for a 2v2 challenge against the LIV golfer Bryson DeChambeau and Garrett Clark. Horvat started the golf series earlier this year with the six-time Major winner, which has garnered the people's attention.

Ad

The recent episode of the series was updated on Grant Horvat's YouTube channel on July 7, and within a couple of days, it has accumulated over 2 million views. The golf influencer shared the exciting news, expressing his gratitude to fans on X. He wrote:

"2 Million views in 2 Days. Thank you"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Greg Norman's son, Greg Norman Jr., reacted to the post. He wrote:

"Generational run"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Meanwhile, on the greens, Phil Mickelson is gearing up to play at the 2025 LIV Golf Andalucía event. He has been on a break after his outing in Dallas, where he settled in 49th place. He will next schedule to start the game on Friday, July 11, and will compete in a three-day event, which will wrap up with its finale on Sunday, July 13.

This season on the Saudi League, Mickelson started his campaign at the Adelaide event, where he settled in T23 and then recorded solo third at the Hong Kong event. Some of his other good signs of this season are a solo sixth at Miami, a T4 in Virginia, and a T23 in Mexico City.

Ad

Phil Mickelson reacts to Barstool Sport's $1 million prize money golf influencer event

Barstool's Dave Portnoy has announced a mega $1 million prize pool golf event featuring the renowned golf influencers. The event is scheduled to take place in August, and on Wednesday, Nuclr Golf shared the news about it on its X account.

"JUST IN: Barstool’s Dave Portnoy has announced a STAR-studded field for the ‘Internet Invitational’ at Big Cedar Lodge this August. It’s set to be the biggest golf influencer event in history, The prize pool is $1 Million+," they wrote in caption.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Phil Mickelson jumped to the comments section and wrote:

"hopefully it’s not opposite a LIV event"

Expand Tweet

Ad

The event will feature some big golf influencers, including Garrett Clark, Fat Perez, and others.

Here is the field of the golf influencer event:

Wesley Bryan

Garrett Clark

Robby Berger

Riggs

Rick Shiels

JR Smith

Andrew Santino

Biz

George Bryan

Bubbie

Fat Perez

Frankie Borrelli

Peter Finch

Josh Kelley

Nadeshot

Ryan Whitney

Grant Horvat

Brad Dalke

Joey Cold Cuts

Trent Ryan

Paige Spiranic

Chaz, Daltoosh

Keith Yandle

Micah Morris

Matt Scharff

The Jet

Francis Ellis

Roger Steele

Gabby Golf Girl

Josh Richards

PFT

Cole Lantz

Malosi Togisala

The Duke

Beef

Luke Kwon

Isaac Sekulima

Sketch

Mac Boucher

Mason Nutt

Kyle Berkshire

Jake Adams

Jon Gruden

Claire Hogle

Andrew Austen

Chandler Hallow

Dod King

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu. Know More