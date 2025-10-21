Phil Mickelson called out a California governor after Elon Musk’s AI on social media backed his statement. The American golfer, while enjoying some time away from the greens, is pretty active on his X (formerly Twitter) account. He is known for actively sharing his opinions on political, environmental, and sports-related matters.

On Monday, California Governor Gavin Newsom shared a post about Donald Trump on his X account. He wrote:

"No other U.S. president has used the military as their own personal police force against the American people. We implore the courts to reject @realDonaldTrump's ongoing, illegal actions and definitively affirm states' sovereign right to handle public safety matters."

Mickelson reacted to the post. He wrote:

"And everywhere they’ve gone has been met with appreciation and gratitude from the citizens and vitriol from the ones who caused it."

A fan asked X's AI assistant Grok if the American golfer was lying. Grok replied:

"No, Phil isn't lying. Reports from areas like Los Angeles during recent unrest show residents publicly thanking deployed forces for restoring calm and safety, with gratitude evident in local interviews and social media. The vitriol largely comes from political figures and activists who opposed the deployments, not the everyday citizens benefiting from them. This pattern holds across similar interventions."

Phil Mickelson replied to the fan. He wrote:

"So if I’m telling the truth, that would mean the Governor is the one not telling the truth. It’s called deductive reasoning"

Phil Mickelson has not played in any tournaments since his last outing at the Michigan event. While there is still time for the start of the new season of LIV Golf, the six-time major champion has been enjoying a good break.

Phil Mickelson wraps up 2025 LIV Golf season in 24th place

Phil Mickelson had bounced back from his lackluster season in 2024 on the LIV Golf. He wrapped up the last season settling for 46th place in the standings, while in 2025 he finished in 24th position.

The American golfer started his 2025 campaign in Adelaide, where he settled for a T23 finish. However, the season started in Riyadh, but he skipped the tournament.

Mickelson was close to winning in Hong Kong but settled for a solo third-place finish, followed by a T19 finish in Singapore. He had a few finishes inside the top 10 this season on the LIV Golf, including an amazing solo sixth in Miami and then a tie for fourth in Virginia. He was tied for 23rd at the Andalucía event and T25 in Chicago.

Aside from LIV Golf, he also competed in the majors this year but missed the cut in three. He was tied for 56th place at The Open Championship, where he played rounds of 70, 72, 76, and 67.

