Phil Mickelson calls out report on $233.1B-worth Amazon founder’s big-money transaction for wrong ‘math’

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos sold nearly three million shares of the e-commerce giant. The transaction worth $665.8 million took place over two days in July, according to a regulatory filing released Tuesday. Soon after, a market-based social media page posted that the deal was of merely 927,863 shares. Interestingly, Phil Mickelson was quick to call this out.

The page named unusual_whales claimed Bezos, worth $233.1 billion as per Forbes, sold 927,863 shares of Amazon which totaled to $665.9 million. Mickelson reshared the post on X and took a jibe at the ‘math’ done. It is pertinent to note that a single share of the e-commerce giant came around $219.36 on Tuesday, as per NASDAQ. According to the post shared by Mickelson, Bezos’ full transaction came up to only around $200 million instead of the $665.9 million reported.

It is interesting to note that the LIV Golf icon also added a thinking emoji to set the mood while calling out the wrong post.

Phil Mickelson wrote on X:

“Pretty sure that math doesn’t add up.”

For the unversed, Bezos’ big stock sale is part of a plan announced earlier this year. According to this, the tech giant founder will unload up to 25 million shares of the company between now and May 2026. The New Mexico-born billionaire stepped down as Amazon CEO in 2021 and sold $736.7 million in stock during his final days in the post. He currently holds more than $200 billion worth Amazon shares.

It is also noteworthy that the latest giant offloading of stocks by Bezos comes shortly after his $50 million high-profile wedding to Lauren Sanchez in Venice.

Phil Mickelson's insider trading allegations

Phil Mickelson isn’t new to the world of trading markets. The ace golfer, who became the poster boy of LIV Golf during its inception, has been tangled in insider trading cases since the 2000s. For the unversed, the 55-year-old was first part of a money-laundering probe that originated in the spring of 2010. However, he managed to escape the investigations.

Details of Mickelson’s trading endeavors later come to light through Billy Walters’ autobiography, Gambler: Secrets From a Life at Risk. In the book, Walters, a successful sports betting specialist, alleged that Mickelson bet more than $1 billion on sports over the past decade. He accused the six-time major champion of attempting to wager on the 2012 Ryder Cup in which he was competing.

In the book published by The Fire Pit Collective, Walters accused Mickelson of asking San Diego stockbroker Gregory Silveira to transfer “several million dollars” to an offshore book to pay off the player’s gambling debts. This move later triggered a money-laundering investigation against him. However, the LIV star has periodically denied all allegations raised.

An excerpt from Walters’ book read:

“In the spring of 2010, Mickelson asked Silveira if he would do him a favor. Mickelson wanted to transfer several million dollars to Silveira and then have Silveira wire it from his personal bank account to the offshore book to pay off Phil’s gambling losses. Unfortunately for Silveira, he said yes. The wire transfer quickly caught the attention of the criminal division of the IRS.”

It is pertinent to note that the former PGA Tour pro was involved in the insider trading investigation surrounding Walters, after making $931,738.12 investing in Fortune 500 company Dean Foods. The accusation was dissolved in 2017 after Walters did not disclose inside information.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Mickelson is worth over $300 Million as of July, 2025.

