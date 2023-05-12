“I hope he gets in next week” - Phil Mickelson claims Cameron Tringale ‘deserves’ to line up at Oak Hill for the PGA Championship

Phil Mickelson will be a part of the upcoming 2023 PGA Championship. As a slim field of LIV Golf players made the qualification criteria for the second major of the year, a lot of worthy players were left behind.

Mickelson firmly believes that his LIV Golf teammate Cameron Tringale ‘deserves’ to be a part of the Oak Hill line-up.

The PGA announced the field of 156 golfers that made the line-up of the 2023 PGA Championship. Of these, only 18 were from LIV Golf. Participants include the likes of Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, and Cameron Smith. However, players like Sergio Garcia and Cameron Tringale were left out.

In a tweet, Mickelson defended the 35-year-old and hoped that he got in ahead of next week. He pointed out that players who had lower rankings than Tringale made the field, while the World No. 102 did not make it.

"Cameron Tringale is not only my teammate, he's one of the best putters in the game, has a short game I can't beat, worked hard in the off season and gained 6-8 mph's with the driver, and is ready to take his game to new levels. I hope he gets in next week. He deserves it."

Phil Mickelson speaks out against harsh qualification criteria for LIV Golf Players

Phil Mickelson has been quite vocal about the harsh qualification criteria for the LIV Golf players at the major championships.

He launched an attack against the PGA Tour, its commissioner Jay Monahan, and the USGA over the PGA Championship qualification criteria. Mickelson accused the PGA Tour of colluding against the LIV Golf Series. The post, however, was quickly deleted.

Phil Mickelson also expressed his disappointment with the banning of Talor Gooch from playing at the US Open. Thinking that he had already made the field, Gooch was heavily disappointed to learn that his place was not secured after the USGA changed the qualification criteria.

Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia, and Lee Westwood too did not make the cut for the PGA Championship. After being banned from the OWGR points, all of their rankings have plummeted below 100.

While being a part of the Ryder Cup team should have made them eligible, their low OWGR ranking meant that they did not make the cut.

The field for the 2023 PGA Championship, however, is extremely talented. 99 out of the top 100 ranked players are in the field. This includes World No.1 Jon Rahm and World No. 2 Scottie Scheffler, who are favourites to win the Championship.

However, past year’s winner Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Brooks Koepka, and many others will be there. The PGA Championship will be held between May 18 to 21 at the Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York.

