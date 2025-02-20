Phil Mickelson claps back at fan taking a dig at LIV Golf’s alleged low viewership

Phil Mickelson clapped back at a fan taking a jibe at LIV Golf's allegedly low viewership. Recently, Wesley Bryan shared his excitement about playing in the PGA Tour's Creator Classic in a couple of weeks.

The exclusive golf tournament for the content creators is back for its second edition. It will feature a stellar field of YouTube stars and social media personalities.

Sharing his excitement to play in the Creator Classic, Bryan wrote:

"*Official Statement* I am playing in the Creator Classic in a couple weeks. So is George. So is Grant. So excited. See y’all there. - Wesley Bryan"

Mickelson jumped to the comments section, seemingly sharing his disappointment at not being able to play in the event. He wrote:

"I’m so happy for you guys. Should I feel left out? Because I don’t 😉"

A fan reacted to Phil Mickelson's comment to take a jibe at the allegedly lower viewership of LIV Golf. The fan wrote:

"LIV had 12,000 viewers on FS1 two Fridays ago...."

However, Mickelson replied to the fan, writing:

"Now do last week"

Notably, the LIV Golf season-opening Riyadh event had allegedly low viewership. Per NUCLR Golf, the tournament had 19,000 average views. However, the views significantly jumped in the Adelaide event, which concluded last week.

The LIV Golf Adelaide's first-round event has averaged 114,000 views. Mickelson replied to the fan, highlighting the Adelaide event viewership.

Meanwhile, Phil Mickelson did not play at the Riyadh event. However, he competed in the Adelaide event, where he had a decent outing. He started his campaign in Australia with an opening round of even par, followed by the next two rounds of 2-over and 4-under, to settle in a tie for 23rd place.

LIV Golf Adelaide's final-round views

NUCLR Golf has shared a post on its X account revealing the views of the LIV Golf Adelaide event, which concluded with its finale on Sunday, February 16. Per Yeah Click Clack, the final round had around 249,000 average views on Fox between 11 pm to 2:30 am.

Sharing the news about the LIV Golf Adelaide views, NUCLR Golf wrote:

"LIV Golf saw an average of 114,000 viewers for the opening round in Adelaide on FS1 between 11:20 PM and 2:15 AM, per @YeahClickClack (Nielsen data). The boost marks a significant increase from last weekend’s average of 19,000 for the season opener in Riyadh."

LIV Golf kickstarted its season-opening event at the Riyadh event, which was held from February 6 to 8 at Riyadh Golf Club in Saudi Arabia. Adrian Meronk won the tournament.

Next, the Saudi league players competed at the LIV Adelaide event, which was held from February 14 to 16 at The Grange Golf Club. Joaquin Niemann won the tournament.

