Phil Mickelson congratulates Brendan Steele for emerging victorious at 2024 LIV Golf Adelaide

Golf veteran Phil Mickelson congratulated Brendan Steele for winning the LIV Golf Adelaide as the latter became the first HyFlyers member to win the title on the circuit.

On Sunday, Apr. 28, Steele carded 4-under 68 in the final round of LIV Golf Adelaide to aggregate at 18-under and beat Louis Oosthuizen by one stroke margin. This was also the HyFlyers' first podium finish since the inception of the league as they finished third in the team portion.

After Steele's win, Phil Mickelson congratulated the golfer on X (formerly Twitter). He wrote:

"What a win by Man of STEELE. The team playoff continues and the HyFlyers have our first podium finish. What an amazing week in Adelaide!!"

HyFlyers aggregated 48-under after three rounds and fell five strokes short of Ripper GC and Stinger GC. The Cameron Smith-led Ripper GC trumped Oosthuizen-led Stinger GC in the playoff finish.

How did Phil Mickelson perform at LIV Golf Adelaide?

While LIV Golf Adelaide proved to be quite historic for HyFlyers GC and Brendan Steele,

it was nothing different for team captain Phil Mickelson. He once again ended up in the bottom half of the leaderboard after shooting 7-under in 54 holes. He finished T38, 25 shots behind Steele.

Here's the leaderboard for LIV Golf Adelaide:

1. Brendan Steele: -18

2. Louis Oosthuizen: -17

T3. Charl Schwartzel: -16

T3. Jon Rahm: -16

T3. Andy Ogletree: -16

T3. Joaquín Niemann: -16

T3. Dean Burmester: -16

8. Mito Pereira: -15

T9. Abraham Ancer: -14

T9. Brooks Koepka: -14

T9. Matt Jones: -14

T9. Jinichiro Kozuma: -14

T9. Danny Lee: -14

T14. Martin Kaymer: -13

T14. Lucas Herbert: -13

T14. Marc Leishman: -13

T14. Tyrrell Hatton: -13

T14. Thomas Pieters: -13

T14. Anirban Lahiri: -13

T14. Cameron Smith: -13

21. Cameron Tringale: -12

T22. Caleb Surratt: -11

T22. Richard Bland: -11

T22. Patrick Reed: -11

T22. Carlos Ortiz: -11

T26. Adrian Meronk: -10

T26. Matthew Wolff: -10

T26. Talor Gooch: -10

T26. Bryson DeChambeau: -10

T26. Charles Howell III: -10

T31. Pat Perez: -9

T31. Paul Casey: -9

T31. Dustin Johnson: -9

T34. Kevin Na: -8

T34. Lee Westwood: -8

T34. Bubba Watson: -8

T34. Peter Uihlein: -8

T38. Sebastián Muñoz: -7

T38. Phil Mickelson: -7

T40. Sergio Garcia: -6

T40. Branden Grace: -6

T40. David Puig: -6

T40. Kalle Samooja: -6

T40. Sam Horsfield: -6

45. Eugenio Chacarra: -5

T46. Graeme McDowell: -4

T46. Scott Vincent: -4

48. Harold Varner III: -3

49. Jason Kokrak: -2

50. Kieran Vincent: -1

51. Henrik Stenson: +3

T52. Hudson Swafford: +4

T52. Ian Poulter: +4

54. Anthony Kim: +6