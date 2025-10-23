Phil Mickelson congratulates Japan’s first female Prime Minister 

Phil Mickelson congratulated Japan’s first female Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, on his social media handle. Mickelson often shares his thoughts on his online platforms about political and sports-related matters. Recently, he shared his opinion on Takaichi’s accomplishment.

Takaichi won a majority of votes on Tuesday, which were 237 votes in the Lower House and another 125 in the Upper House, as the torchbearer of the Liberal Democratic Party. Following that, the lawmakers announced her as Japan’s first PM, and Phil Mickelson gave a shout-out in his X post for her recent achievement.

“Congratulations and Best of Luck. Your first move as PM was brilliant so you’re off to a great start!”

Phil Mickelson's last appearance was at the 2025 LIV Golf Michigan Team Championship, where his team HyFlyers GC finished fifth in overall standings after firing 14 under. Before that, Mickelson played at the 2025 LIV Golf Indianapolis and 2025 LIV Golf Chicago to finish at T40 with 6 under and T25 with 1 under, respectively.

The LIV Golfer's other appearances were at the 2025 LIV Golf Andalucía, the 2025 LIV Golf Virginia, and the 2025 LIV Golf Miami, with a T23 after scoring 2 over, a T4 after scoring 13 under, and a sixth-place finish after scoring 1 under.

Phil Mickelson congratulates the Ryder Cup US team for their Sunday singles performance

Phil Mickelson didn't play on the 2025 American Ryder Cup team, but the LIV golfer congratulated the US side after their impressive performance at the Sunday singles, where the Americans won six out of twelve matches and halved in five of them. Following their Sunday outing, Mickelson shared a post on his X handle, writing:

“Team USA🇺🇸🇺🇸 gave one of the most incredible and inspiring Sunday performances. Amy and I want to send our best to Captain Keegan and the rest of the team who played every shot with so much heart and represented the United States so well. Go USA.”

In the Sunday singles, Cameron Young won against Justin Rose with 1 UP. Justin Thomas won against Tommy Fleetwood with 1 UP. Scottie Scheffler came out victorious against Rory McIlroy with 1 UP. Xander Schauffele won against Jon Rahm with 4 & 3. J. J. Spaun triumphed against Sepp Straka after scoring 2 & 1. Ben Griffin defeated Rasmus Højgaard with 1 UP.

On the same day, Bryson DeChambeau tied against Matt Fitzpatrick, Russell Henley tied against Shane Lowry, Collin Morikawa tied against Tyrrell Hatton, Sam Burns tied against Robert MacIntyre, and Harris English tied against Viktor Hovland. Ludvig Aberg was the only European to win against Patrick Cantlay. Finally, the 2025 Ryder Cup was won by the European side over the American side with 15-13.

