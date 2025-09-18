"Phil Mickelson doesn't deserve sh*t" - Fans react to whether the LIV Golfer should be a Ryder Cup captain

Phil Mickelson has become a hot topic in the Ryder Cup debate after Golf.com asked if he should one day captain Team USA. The six-time major winner and 12-time Ryder Cup participant remains one of golf’s most polarizing figures since leaving the PGA Tour for LIV Golf, with many fans questioning whether he deserves the role.The conversation gained traction on a recent episode of the Golf Subpar podcast, where hosts Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz spoke with three-time PGA Tour winner Johnson Wagner. Knost argued that Phil Mickelson would “give it his all” and deliver motivational speeches that would inspire the team. However, he admitted that his presence might also distract from the competition itself.Wagner, however, stressed that Phil Mickelson’s switch to LIV Golf left lingering tensions. He noted that some American players might find it hard to accept him as captain, saying that many felt he “abandoned them and tried to burn the house down on the way out&quot;.Fans quickly shared their opinions after Golf.com raised the question. Some were blunt in their disapproval, with one writing,“Phil doesn't deserve sh*t”While another added,“No one likes him in the PGA setup. Burned too many bridges.”Others defended him, insisting he still deserves a chance.“Yes. 100%,”wrote one fan.Another expressed disappointment that Mickelson wasn't already involved:“Yes. Kind of disappointed he isn't one of Keegan's vice captains. It's effing America vs Europe. Put aside the petty arguing over tours for one week. Its beyond exhausted.”Many fans, however, remained firmly against the idea, arguing that joining LIV Golf stripped him of any chances to lead the team.“Nope. He sold that privilege,” one fan wrote.Another claimed he would be a divisive figure in the team room:“No, he would not be a good captain at all. Automatically 1/2 the team wouldn’t like him, he has no chance.One fan even joked,“lol. If he was he would appoint himself to the team.”Screenshot of Fan Reactions from Golf.com's post on XPhil Mickelson has played 12 Ryder Cups with three team wins, and an individual record of 18–22–7. Despite his Ryder Cup history, Mickelson’s move to LIV Golf has fans split, and many don’t see him being capable of leading Team USA.Phil Mickelson reacted to Keegan Bradley’s Ryder Cup picksKeegan Bradley chose not to pick himself for the upcoming Ryder Cup, naming Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay, Ben Griffin, Sam Burns, and Cameron Young as his captain’s picks. The announcement completed his 12-player team at the PGA of America headquarters in Frisco.Bradley could have become the first playing captain in over 60 years, but opted against it. Phil Mickelson praised the move, taking to X to write:“Keegan did a great job today and was as classy as the king. He’s leading by example and is showing why he’s a great choice to lead this team.”The two have Ryder Cup history together, teaming up at Medinah in 2012 to win all three of their matches. While Bradley has only played in two Ryder Cups, Mickelson is the most experienced American in history with 12 appearances.