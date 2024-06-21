Phil Mickelson details a dream he couldn’t complete even during the height of his game – “I had high expectations”

Phil Mickelson is one of the greatest players of his time, with 45 PGA Tour wins, including six majors. Despite all these achievements, a few of his expectations remained unfulfilled, which he still thinks about a lot.

Mickelson was recently a guest on the Fairway to Heaven podcast, hosted by Jerry Foltz and Su-Ann Heng. In the podcast, he touched upon various subjects, including his expectations for his career.

"I had high expectations," he said. "I've probably accomplished about what I was expecting or hoping. But I always had the dream of winning the Grand Slam in a single year. I never accomplished that. I always had dream of like winning them all. I haven't won the US Open yet. "

Mickelson also spoke about his disappointment in winning the US Open 2006 at Winged Foot, where he double-bogeyed the final hole to finish as a runner-up.

"I hit two drives in the fairway that final round I wasn't going to hit that fairway." he continued. "It was the hardest freaking fairway to hit. And I'm averaging four fairways a day."

He added that his short game at that time was the best in his career, and he was having a great week with short games.

"So the second shot was off a perfect lie over by the corporate tense, all I had to do was cut a three iron around these trees and I started it not far enough right."

"I started a foot or a yard and it just nicked the limbs it missed it by a foot and if I just start it far enough right my ball will be up by the green and I'm probably going to get that up and down if it's not on the green."

The six-time major champion cited this as the reason he lost the US Open.

What's next for Phil Mickelson?

Phil Mickelson will next compete at LIV Golf Nashville, which is set to take place from Friday, June 21, to Sunday, June 23, at the Grove.

Phil Mickelson recently competed at the US Open last week, where he missed the cut for the third straight year. Notably, he is a six-time runner-up at the US Open. The 53-year-old golfer had also missed the weekend at the PGA Championship last month. He made the cut only at the Masters Tournament, where he tied for 43rd.

Phil Mickelson has yet to win a title on the Saudi-backed circuit. He is placed 39th in this year's season standings. His best result was a T6 finish at Jeddah.