Phil Mickelson drops a 3-word reaction as a fan claims the 55-YO brought about a change in his life

Phil Mickelson’s new golf tutorial has quickly become a hit among fans. The 55-year-old shared an hour-long video titled “The Art of Chipping with Phil Mickelson” on his HyFlyers YouTube channel, where he broke down his chipping technique step by step.

Mickelson recommends starting with a few basic setup tweaks: placing the ball forward in the stance, keeping 65% of the weight on the front foot, using a high-lofted wedge, and setting the clubface open. Once set, Mickelson explains his feel for a flop shot, saying:

"When I'm hitting a flop shot, I'm basically just trying to drive the club into the ground. I'm going to lay that club flat, and feel like I'm trying to drive the back of the toe into the ground.”

The video has already gained over 488,000 views, with many praising Mickelson’s easy-to-follow tips. One fan took to X to thank Lefty, writing:

"@PhilMickelson youtube golf tutorial actually changed my chipping game so fast😂😂 Truly incredible."

Mickelson noticed the tweet and responded to it with a simple three-word message:

"Glad it’s helping."

The six-time major winner is currently in Andalucía, Spain, playing his ninth event of the 2025 LIV Golf season.

How is Phil Mickelson playing at LIV Golf Andalucía, Spain?

Phil Mickelson has had a steady outing so far at LIV Golf Andalucía. After an opening round of 72 (+1), he repeated the same score in his second round. He sits at T15 on the leaderboard with a total of 2-over par heading into the final round.

Here is Phil Mickelson's hole-by-hole scorecard of Round 2

Hole 1 (Par 4, 399 yds): 4 (Par)

4 (Par) Hole 2 (Par 4, 421 yds): 4 (Par)

4 (Par) Hole 3 (Par 3, 187 yds): 3 (Par)

3 (Par) Hole 4 (Par 5, 564 yds): 4 (Birdie)

4 (Birdie) Hole 5 (Par 4, 381 yds): 4 (Par)

4 (Par) Hole 6 (Par 3, 173 yds): 4 (Bogey)

4 (Bogey) Hole 7 (Par 4, 490 yds): 4 (Par)

4 (Par) Hole 8 (Par 4, 351 yds): 4 (Par)

4 (Par) Hole 9 (Par 4, 441 yds): 5 (Bogey)

5 (Bogey) Hole 10 (Par 4, 389 yds): 4 (Par)

4 (Par) Hole 11 (Par 5, 557 yds): 4 (Birdie)

4 (Birdie) Hole 12 (Par 3, 212 yds): 3 (Par)

3 (Par) Hole 13 (Par 4, 418 yds): 4 (Par)

4 (Par) Hole 14 (Par 4, 370 yds): 5 (Bogey)

5 (Bogey) Hole 15 (Par 3, 225 yds): 3 (Par)

3 (Par) Hole 16 (Par 4, 433 yds): 4 (Par)

4 (Par) Hole 17 (Par 5, 536 yds): 5 (Par)

5 (Par) Hole 18 (Par 4, 463 yds): 4 (Par)

Total: 72 (+1)

Phil Mickelson will next compete at the 2025 Open Championship at Royal Portrush, the fourth major of his season. Earlier this year, he played in the Masters, PGA Championship, and U.S. Open but missed the cut in all three.

The 45-time PGA Tour winner won The Open in 2013 at Muirfield with a score of 3-under par. Last year, he finished T60 at 11-over par. As a past Open Champion under 60, Mickelson gets an automatic spot in the 2025 field.

