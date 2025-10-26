Phil Mickelson drops 4-word reaction to alleged illegal immigrant truck driver failing driving test multiple times

Phil Mickelson dropped a 4-word reaction to an illegal immigrant truck driver failing a written driving test multiple times. Phil Mickelson often shares his views on different topics on his X handle. Recently, he took to his social media page to write his thoughts on an Indian truck driver.The Leading Report’s X page shared a post about an Indian truck driver named Harjinder Singh, who is accused of killing three people with a semi truck after failing the driving test ten times. The post also included the truck driver's photo.As this news came to the notice of Mickelson, he gave a 4-word reaction. Mickelson wrote:“Well that’s not good”Phil Mickelson last played at the LIV Golf Michigan, where HyFlyers GC landed in fifth place. His next tournament will be LIV Golf Riyadh in 2026 at the Riyadh Golf Club. The other events in the 2026 LIV bucket are the LIV Golf Adelaide, LIV Golf Mexico City, and more.Phil Mickelson withstands Governor Gavin Newsom's opinion on Donald Trump’s new tax systemPhil Mickelson has held strong political views, and he opposed California Governor Gavin Newsom's opinion on the American tax system. Recently, the POTUS Donald Trump imposed tariffs on imported goods, which could later increase the selling price of these items and hence make them expensive for consumers.After Trump's decision came to light, Newsom made a social media post, writing that it was a huge change in the history of the American tax system and could lead the economy to a worse stage. Seeing Newsom's comment, Mickelson made a post on X, and he wrote:“Gavin isn’t understanding how tariffs work so here’s a brief explanation. It’s a tax on imports! Most tariffs in general benefit American businesses because the US pays higher wages and have higher costs to produce goods in general. Other countries with lower labor and overall costs who sell their products in the US would undermine domestic business so a tariff is added for competitive pricing.”“Who pays the tariffs? The importer. Since we have a trade deficit and import more than we export more tariff revenue comes to the US. Also, US companies that outsource manufacturing to other countries pay tariffs to bring the products back into the US. Promotes domestic manufacturing…More jobs means each worker is in higher demand and the employer must pay more to win over the worker. Higher wages!!”Phil Mickelson @PhilMickelsonLINKGavin isn’t understanding how tariffs work so here’s a brief explanation. It’s a tax on imports! Most tariffs in general benefit American businesses because the US pays higher wages and have higher costs to produce goods in general. Other countries with lower labor and overallA few days before this, Mickelson also opposed Abigail Spanberger, who is the U.S. representative for Virginia's 7th congressional district and a member of the Democratic Party. Spanberger is an aspirant for the Governor of Virginia. In a clip, she underlined that a governor should be someone who lowers the costs of daily necessities for normal people. Mickelson combated her statement and wrote on X that her Affordable Care Act caused the health care costs to soar. He added that her alternative energy supply methodologies were also expensive.