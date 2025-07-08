Phil Mickelson drops 5-word verdict on latest 2v2 episode with Bryson DeChambeau

Phil Mickelson is well known for speaking out on various matters. He recently expressed his excitement for a new golfing showdown featuring some big-time names like Bryson DeChambeau.

Youtuber Grant Horvat posted a teaser of a new episode of his famous 2v2 series. He teased the episode with a wholesome photo of himself with Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, and Garrett Clark. Fans were quick to mark their calendars for its release at noon on July 7.

After the video had dropped, Mickelson reposted Grant Hovart's X (formerly known as Twitter) post and summed up the hype around the YouTube video in five words.

The former PGA Tour star's caption read (via X @PhilMickelson):

"It’s up. And it’s spectacular".

Here's a look at the post (via X @PhilMickelson):

The photo shows all four of the stellar golfers standing in the middle of a sunny golf course while sharing smiles.

Grant Hovart had short-game master Phil Mickelson on his side as his playing partner to go against Garrett Clark and one of the longest hitters in the field of men's professional golf, Bryson DeChambeau.

Hovart and Mickelson previously defeated three world-class duos, including Dustin Johnson and his brother, and John Daly and his son. For their most recent match, they took on The Lakes and Castle Hills.

The two teams battled it out in a match-play format. The first part of the showdown is live on YouTube on Grant Hovart's official channel and saw the social media sensation and his partner win the front nine three up.

With the video having been released on Grant Hovart's channel less than ten hours ago, it has already garnered over 835 thousand views and over 5,000 comments. The news of the collaboration between two golf influencers and two LIV Golf stars also went viral on other social media platforms.

The second part of the highly anticipated match between Hovart and Mickelson, and DeChambeau and Clark will be released at 12 PM ET on July 8 on the official YouTube channel of Phil Mickelson and the HyFlyers GC.

When is Phil Mickelson playing his next tournament?

Phil Mickelson played his last tournament in the LIV Golf League in late June. He was a part of the 2025 LIV Golf Dallas field and ended the week in 49th place on the individual leaderboard with a total 54-hole score of 11 over par.

His LIV Golf team, featuring Andy Ogletree, Brendan Steele, and Cameron Tringale, tied for seventh place with a total 18-over-par score.

Mickelson's next tournament start will be at the 2025 LIV Golf Andalucia. The event will be held in less than three days from July 11 to 13 at the Real Club Valderrama in Spain.

