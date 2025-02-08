  • home icon
  Phil Mickelson drops bombshell statement on California's oil purchases, calls out administration of 'said idiots'

Phil Mickelson drops bombshell statement on California’s oil purchases, calls out administration of ‘said idiots’

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Feb 08, 2025 13:06 GMT
LIV Golf: Chicago - Day 1
Phil Mickilson (Image Source: Getty)

Phil Mickelson has called out the California administration for its oil purchase policy, referring to the current administration as a group of idiots and incompetent.

Mickelson, one of the greatest golfers of the modern era, has 45 PGA Tour wins, including six major championships. He now plays in the LIV Golf League and is also known for his bold takes off the golf course.

On Saturday, February 8, Mickelson took to X to lash out at the California Coastal Commission over its current oil policies.

"Here’s why having a rational conversation doesn’t work in CA," he wrote. "CA uses 1.5-1.7 mil barrels of oil a day. CA produces 400k yet has more than enough to be self reliant. Instead CA buys from Iraq and other countries to supply the need.
"It costs more, is dirtier and burns more pollutants in the air, needs to be shipped around the world in cargo ships that pollutes the air and has a possibility to spill more oil exponentially into the oceans then the pipeline with safety valves which far exceeds the requirements (SOC Sable offshore)."

He further wrote that this was a case of fools who wanted to do things that 'sounded' good for the environment instead of doing what was actually good for the environment.

"The government needs to see the big picture and do what’s best for the state and country and stand up to this incompetence, however the CCC (CA coastal commission) is made up of said idiots 🤦‍♂️🤷‍♂️," he concluded.

When will Phil Mickelson play next?

Phil Mickelson during the LIV Golf League Nashville 2024
Phil Mickelson during the LIV Golf League Nashville 2024 (Image Source: Getty)

Phil Mickelson was set to begin his season this week at LIV Golf Riyadh but was forced to withdraw after sustaining a minor injury.

"While preparing for the season, I suffered a minor shoulder injury in the gym last week," he wrote on X. "I'm definitely disappointed that I will miss the season opener, but I look forward to playing in Adelaide."

Mickelson was replaced by Ollie Schniederjans, who won the International Series India last week.

Mickelson will begin his season at LIV Golf Adelaide, which will be played from February 14 to 16 at Grange Golf Club in Adelaide, Australia. This will be his first start since the LIV Golf Team Championship in September.

The 45-time PGA Tour winner is hoping to end his three-year title drought and secure his maiden victory on the Saudi-backed circuit.

Edited by Shobhit Kukreti
