Phil Mickelson drops bombshell statement on NY Court's historic ruling - "Should be prosecuted for treason"

Phil Mickelson has voiced his support for the New York Court’s historic mandate of banning non-citizens from voting. He also added that giving non-citizens voting rights was a threat to the country and those who allowed it needed to be charged for treason.

Mickelson is a 45-time winner on the PGA Tour and is now active on the LIV Golf circuit. Besides being a golf great, he is also known for his straightforward opinions on current affairs.

On Friday, March 21, Wall Street Mav reported that the New York Court of Appeals had terminated the City’s law permitting non-citizens to vote. Mickelson welcomed the decision and gave his two cents on the move.

"Does any US citizen vote on elections in Japan? Or France? Or Spain?" he wrote on X. "Of course not. You should have to be a US citizen to vote in US elections. To allow non citizens to vote is a threat to this country and any govt official allowing that should be prosecuted for treason."

Earlier, New York Court of Appeals Chief Judge Rowan Wilson announced in a 21-page ruling that New York City's law was unconstitutional. The legal battle went on for more than three years after the City Council attempted to expand the right to vote in local elections to noncitizen residents in 2021.

Is Phil Mickelson playing at the International Series Macau?

Phil Mickelson isn't competing at the International Series Macau, which began on Thursday, March 20. The second event of the Asian Tour's special series features 18 LIV Golf professionals in action. However, the six-time major champion has stayed out of these events so far.

The 54-year-old veteran golfer will next compete at LIV Golf Miami, scheduled from April 4 to 6 at Trump National Doral, USA. This will be a warm-up event for him and other LIV stars ahead of the Masters 2025.

Phil Mickelson has had a comparatively better start this year, recording two top-20 finishes in three starts on LIV Golf. He also secured a T3 finish at Hong Kong, his best performance on the Saudi-backed circuit.

The 45-time PGA Tour champion is still searching for his first win in nearly four years. Since then, his closest attempt came at the Masters 2023, where he tied for second after a record comeback in the final round. Fans will be hoping to see him get back on the winning cycle again.

