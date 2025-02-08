Phil Mickelson drops a special message for PGA Tour pro making moves at the WM Phoenix Open 2025

Phil Mickelson has sent a special message to PGA Tour pro Michael S. Kim, who is playing at the WM Phoenix Open. Playing at TPC Scottsdale - Stadium Course this week, Kim finished second after the second round. Hence, Mickelson wrote a positive message for the golfer on social media.

Kim wrote about his second round on February 8 on his X handle. He mentioned that it was a fun day, writing:

“Fun day today! Thought I made it for a second there on 16. Lets keep it going.”

Mickelson reshared the post and commented on Kim’s performance, writing:

“Great playing. Keep it going and have a ton of fun this weekend.”

Michael Kim scored 10-under in total after two rounds at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. He made 69 in the first round after making two birdies in the first round. In the second round, he shot as low as 63 with two birdies on the front nine and six on the back nine.

Before this, Kim played in three PGA Tour events in 2025, including a missed cut at the Farmers Insurance Open, a T43 at the American Express, and a missed cut at the Sony Open with 154 (+10), 276 (-12), and 138 (-2), respectively.

PGA Tour pro Michael Kim talks about his impressive second-day performance at the TPC Scottsdale

Michael Kim attended the post-round press conference at the WM Phoenix Open and said he had the 'worst warm-ups' on the second day, but he was happy with his performance and chipped well.

“Yeah, I actually started off the day with one of the worst warm-ups I've had in a really long time, so much so I actually changed my driver setting with three more hits to go, with like 10 minutes to go. But I was pretty happy with how I scored. I chipped it and putted really well today, and hopefully I can keep it going for tomorrow,” Kim said (via ASAP Sports).

He continued to talk about the last six birdies on the back nine on Day 2. He also talked about his Phoenix Open experience in 2017 in the same interview, saying:

“Yeah, 13, hit a really nice drive. I kind of felt like I figured it out a little bit, especially on the back nine with the driver. Just made some really good swings, and to have a birdie on 16 was really cool, as well…Yeah, I don't remember a ton-ton. I remember that was maybe my second year out here or so, so just really excited for the day, just as I am really excited for this weekend, as well.”

Kim will play the third round of the WM Phoenix Open on Saturday and the fourth round on Sunday.

