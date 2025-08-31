Phil Mickelson drops underrated Netflix crime drama recommendation, urges fans to visit Mexican eatery where it was filmed

Phil Mickelson is no stranger to letting fans in on his life off the golf course. In a recent post on X (formerly known as Twitter), he gave his fans and fellow golf enthusiasts a Netflix recommendation for the weekend.

The LIV Golf star stated that Netflix's most recently added show, Animal Kingdom, is an underrated crime drama. The series was originally aired on TNT from 2016 to 2022.

Mickelson mentioned that while watching the show, he realised that many of the scenes were shot in Oceanside, California. Recognizing the location, the 55-year-old shared that the pier is where one of his favorite restaurants is located.

Here's a look at what the former PGA Tour star had to say about his latest Netflix favorite (via X @PhilMickelson):

"There’s a great show that’s new to Netflix but has been around awhile called Animal Kingdom. It was shot in Oceanside and many scenes by the pier are where one of the best restaurants is located. Valle is an authentic Mexican restaurant with many ingredients and wines from Valle de Guadalupe. Both are worth checking out."

Here's a look at Mickelson's urge to fans to check out one of the "best" restraunts and TV shows (via X @PhilMickelson):

Animal Kingdom focuses on a family whose lives are surrounded by criminal activities. The drama features Shawn Hatosy, Ben Robson, Jake Weary, Finn Cole, and many other big-time figures in Hollywood. According to an interview with San Diego Magazine in 2016, Shawn Hatosy stated that the series has over 70 filming locations spread out in Oceanside.

Phil Mickelson's favorite restaurant in the area, Valle, has a cult following in California. The Michelin Star restaurant offers a unique twist on Mexican cuisine and an incredible wine list featuring some rare bottles from Northern Mexico and Chef Roberto Alcocer's very own winery.

Phil Mickelson's coffee brand

Dave Phillips is a renowned figure in the golf industry as the co-founder of the Titleist Performance Institute (TPI). The Golf Digest Top 100 instructor, along with Phil Mickelson, went on to co-found For Wellness.

Having known each other for a long time and bonding over their love for wellness and coffee, their company creates coffee blends for athletes that are specially formulated to support and boost performance.

Phil Mickelson likes his daily coffee with two single-serve coffee pods and two packs of The Good Stuff, one teaspoon of Manuka Honey, a pinch of sea salt, and a splash of unsweetened almond milk.

The Good Stuff Arabica Whole Bean Coffee is a dark roast and retails for $24 per pack. However, fans and fellow athletes can save 25 percent on each product by selecting the subscription.

Not only do they sell coffee, but they also sell a variety of coffee boosters to support the different needs of athletes, along with recovery gummies.

