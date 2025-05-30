Phil Mickelson dubs Republican senator his 'favorite ever' while sharing the latter's funny moments

American golfer Phil Mickelson recently reacted to a hilarious video of Republican Senator John Kennedy. On May 29, a fan page named "(news) Doge" shared a hilarious TikTok compilation of the American Senator on X.

The video features popular and funny one-liners said by Kennedy during his interviews. Phil Mickelson, who is known for his active presence on X, reshared the clip and called him his favorite "senator." Mickelson wrote:

"By far my favorite (and best) senator EVER"

The American golfer last competed at the 2025 PGA Championship, but he had a tough time on the greens, unfortunately missing the cut.

Scottie Scheffler won the Major, his third. Phil Mickelson congratulated the current World No. 1 on his marvelous victory and shared a post on his X account, writing:

"Congrats to Scottie Scheffler on an incredible performance. Clearly #1 in the world"

At the 2025 PGA Championship, Scottie Scheffler played four rounds of 69, 68, 65, and 71 to register a five-stroke win in the game. Bryson DeChambeau had the best finish in the tournament among LIV golfers. He settled in a tie for second place.

Phil Mickelson started his campaign in the tournament with an opening round of 79 and then carded a second round of 72 to settle with an overall score of 9-over.

Phil Mickelson trolls San Francisco's 'Brilliant' plan to fix failing grades

On May 29, on X, American politician Kevin Kiley shared a "brilliant solution" by San Francisco to tackle the issue of students failing in exams. He talked about the new "Grading for Equity" plan, which has suggested changing the Fs grade to Cs and the Bs to As.

"San Francisco has come up with a brilliant solution for its failing schools. Students simply won't be failed. Under the new "Grading for Equity" plan, Fs are now Cs; Bs are now As; homework and tests are ungraded; truancy is unpunished; and finals can be re-taken again and again," Kiley wrote.

Mickelson reacted to the post in the comment section. He sarcastically took a jibe at the solution, writing:

"Let’s give everyone a diploma and a 4.0 gpa. That’ll solve our education problem"

Meanwhile, on the greens, Mickelson is preparing to play in the upcoming LIV Golf VA event, which is scheduled for June 6 to 8. In the Saudi league, he last played at the Korea event, which was held prior to the PGA Championship from May 2 to 4.

Here are the results of the events Mickelson competed in the Saudi League in 2025:

Adelaide

Result: T23

Score: R1: E, R2: +2, R3: -4

Hong Kong

Result: 3

Score: R1: -3, R2: -5, R3: -6

Singapore

Result: T19

Score: R1: -2, R2: -3, R3: +1

Miami

Result: 6

Score: R1: -3, R2: +1, R3: +1

Mexico City

Result: T22

Score: R1: E, R2: -2, R3: +1

Korea

Result: 50

Score: R1: +3, R2: -2, R3: +6

