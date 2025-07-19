  • home icon
  • Phil Mickelson eclipses $50M-worth golf icon in major championship record

Phil Mickelson eclipses $50M-worth golf icon in major championship record

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Jul 19, 2025 11:00 GMT
The 153rd Open - Previews - Source: Getty
Phil Mickelson (Image Source: Getty)

After struggling in the majors this year, Phil Mickelson made a remarkable comeback at the 2025 Open Championship. He made the cut at Royal Portrush after two rounds and secured his spot to play in the final two rounds over the weekend.

It was his 103rd cut made during his career, placing him second on the all-time list for most cuts made in the major tournaments. He surpassed Gary Player, who has a net worth of $50 million (via Celebrity Net Worth). The South African golfer made cuts in 102 major tournaments, while Jack Nicklaus tops the list with 131 cuts made in his career.

Phil Mickelson made his major debut as an amateur at the 1990 U.S. Open, where he had an impressive start to his career with a T29 finish. The following year, he played in three majors, two as an amateur (the Masters and the U.S. Open) and one after turning pro (The Open Championship), and made the cut in all of them.

The six-time major champion has played in 129 major events in his career and holds the record for the most consecutive cuts made in majors. He made 30 back-to-back cuts from the 1999 PGA Championship to the 2007 Masters.

Mickelson's maiden major win came at the 2004 Masters. He then won the 2005 PGA Championship, followed by another Masters victory in 2006, and again in 2010. In 2013, he won The Open Championship, and in 2021, he clinched the PGA Championship trophy.

Meanwhile, Gary Player has won nine majors in his career, including three Masters titles (1961, 1974, 1978), two PGA Championships (1962, 1972), a U.S. Open (1965), and three Open Championships (1959, 1968, 1974).

Phil Mickelson stuns fans with impressive bunker shot

Phil Mickelson at The 153rd Open - Day Two - Source: Getty
Phil Mickelson at The 153rd Open - Day Two - Source: Getty

Phil Mickelson stunned his fans with an impressive shot in the opening round of the 2025 Open Championship on Thursday. He took a difficult shot from a bunker, and the ball went straight into the hole.

The Open Championship shared a video of the American golfer's phenomenal shot on its Instagram account with a simple two-word caption, writing:

"Mickelson masterclass."
Meanwhile, speaking about his shot in the post-round press conference on Thursday, Mickelson called it "crazy."

"That was a crazy one," Mickelson said, via ASAP Sports. "It was really one of maybe two poor shots I hit, I felt. That bunker shot that buried in the lip, and then to make it, it was obviously a lot of luck. It was crazy. I was just trying to save bogey, and I got lucky and it went in. I really hit a lot of good shots today, and it wasn't too stressful."

Phil Mickelson started his outing at the Open Championship 2025 with an opening round of 70, followed by a second-round 72. The tournament is scheduled to conclude on Sunday, July 17.

Edited by Hitesh Nigam
