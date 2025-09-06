Phil Mickelson excited as $6B-worth NFL side takes down 'incredible' competition

Phil Mickelson cheered for the Los Angeles Chargers after they defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in the season-opening event. The NFL 2025 season started this week.

In its first game, the Chargers faced the Chiefs, who narrowly missed completing their three-peat at the Super Bowl earlier in February. Chargers dominated the game and won 27-21 in Brazil.

Following the game, Mickelson shared a post on his X (formerly Twitter) account, cheering for the Chargers, whose team value is $6 billion (via Forbes). He called it an "incredible" win.

"Huge win for the Bolts tonight! What a great way to start the year against an incredible Chiefs team!" Mickelson wrote.

Phil Mickelson rooted for the Bolts during the game; he even shared his excitement for the team's wide receiver Quentin Johnston for his impressive performance in the matchup. The 24-year-old put on a show in São Paulo as he recorded two touchdowns along with five receptions.

The Los Angeles Chargers shared a post on its X (formerly Twitter) account after Johnston scored a touchdown. It was reshared by Mickelson with the following caption:

"Happy for Q. I hope he has a huge year. Bolts are looking good tonight !"

After the completion of the LIV Golf season, the six-time Major winner is excited for the NFL season. The Los Angeles Chargers were impressive in their preseason outing and won the game against the Detroit Lions and the New Orleans Saints before the start of the regular season. They had a phenomenal start to the new season as well, and will next face the Las Vegas Raiders on September 16.

Phil Mickelson suggests a show on Netflix for fans

Making the most of the offseason, Phil Mickelson had been enjoying downtime away from the greens. On August 31, he shared a post on his X (formerly Twitter) account, sharing his review of Animal Kingdom, a Netflix show.

He opened up about the show's scenes shot in Oceanside and talked about the restaurants located in the area. He wrote:

"There’s a great show that’s new to Netflix but has been around awhile called Animal Kingdom. It was shot in Oceanside and many scenes by the pier are where one of the best restaurants is located. Valle is an authentic Mexican restaurant with many ingredients and wines from Valle de Guadalupe. Both are worth checking out."

The 2025 LIV Golf season concluded with the completion of the Team Championship Michigan on August 28. This season on the circuit, Mickelson started the campaign with a T23 finish in Adelaide after he skipped the season-opening Riyadh event.

He settled in third place at the Hong Kong event, followed by T19 in Singapore. Some of the notable finishes this season on LIV Golf by Phil Mickelson included sixth in Miami, T4 in Virginia, T23 in Andalucia, and T25 in Chicago.

