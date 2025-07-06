Phil Mickelson to face Bryson DeChambeau in a 2v2 match involving influencers with a combined 1.9M Instagram followers

Phil Mickelson is set to team up with Grant Horvat for an exciting 2v2 golf match against fellow LIV Golf star Bryson DeChambeau and Garrett Clark. The match will premiere on Monday, July 7, as part of Horvat’s popular YouTube series.

The upcoming matchup features a star-studded group of professional golfers and influencers at Royal County Down Golf Club in Newcastle, Northern Ireland. Garrett Clark, a member of the Good Good squad, has 980k Instagram followers, while Horvat himself has 937k followers.

Together, the two influencers boast a combined Instagram following of over 1.9 million. Meanwhile, Bryson DeChambeau, who has three million Instagram followers, and Phil Mickelson, who has 1.3 million, bring their own popularity to the episode, making it one of the most anticipated installments of the 2v2 series.

Ahead of the release, Horvat shared a post on Instagram with the caption, writing:

“See you tomorrow."

The 2v2 series, hosted on Grant Horvat’s YouTube channel, features weekly Monday matches where Horvat and Mickelson pair up to take on other golfers and celebrities. The series has quickly gained traction, drawing millions of views for its lighthearted competition and entertaining banter.

Horvat’s YouTube channel currently has over 1.3 million subscribers, with his most popular video, featuring Bob Does Sports, amassing over five million views. His latest upload, documenting his first day on the Korn Ferry Tour, has already reached 1.4 million views.

This isn’t DeChambeau’s first appearance on Horvat’s channel.The LIV golfer previously featured in a video titled “Can I beat Bryson DeChambeau from the front tee? (Stroke play)”, which was uploaded a year ago and has garnered 2.3 million views. The last time Horvat and Mickelson appeared together on the channel was two months ago in a match against Jon Rahm and NFL quarterback Josh Allen.

Fans can expect another entertaining battle when the new episode drops, with Phil Mickelson’s strategy and Bryson DeChambeau’s power promising an intriguing contest.

Phil Mickelson names Oakmont and Torrey Pines as the toughest courses he’s played

Phil Mickelson has spent over 30 years competing on golf’s biggest stages. With 45 PGA Tour wins and six majors, he has faced some of the sport’s toughest layouts. But when asked to name the hardest courses he’s played, Mickelson recently picked two standouts and, surprisingly, Augusta National isn’t one of them, where he has won three Masters titles.

Speaking to LIV Golf, the 55-year-old revealed his picks for the toughest layouts he has faced.

“The hardest is Oakmont, not just because they have the US Open there, I mean day in day out it’s the hardest. I think second hardest is Torrey Pines. Torrey Pines, under the same conditions, it’s 7,600 yards at sea level, I think that golf course is brutally difficult,” Mickelson said.

“I think Augusta National is one of the top five hardest golf courses. Without rough, it’s playable, but because it’s so long and the greens are so severe, that if you had the same conditions of any other course, Augusta is one of the five hardest courses in the world,” he added.

Phil Mickelson’s record at Oakmont clearly shows how difficult the course has been for him. He has played there four times but has never finished higher than 33rd.

Torrey Pines, however, tells a completely different story. Phil Mickelson has played there 34 times, winning three tournaments and finishing runner-up on four occasions between 1993 and 2011. He has also recorded 10 top-10 finishes, 13 top-25s, and made the cut in 25 events at the San Diego golf course.

