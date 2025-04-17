Phil Mickelson faces major slump in OWGR rankings after missing the cut at the 2025 Masters

Phil Mickelson has fallen out of the top 1000 in the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR) for the first time in his career, which spans four decades. The staggering fall comes after he missed the cut at the 2025 Masters held last week.

Mickelson has won thrice at the Augusta National Golf Club: 2004, 2006, and 2010. The former World No. 2's decline in rankings has been steep after he joined LIV Golf, which doesn't award any OWGR points, in 2022. He is currently ranked 1025 in the OWGR rankings.

The six-time major champion was ranked in the top 75 when he joined LIV Golf in 2022. His T2 at the 2023 Masters helped his OWGR ranking and gave him a big leap. However, since then, his performances in majors have been mediocre. He made two cuts last year and missed two.

Phil Mickelson missed the cut at the 2025 Masters by three shots. Assessing his week at Augusta National, he said (via ASAP Sports):

"I had a lot of fun. I wish I played better. I thought it was great. I thought that it was challenging with the wind today, but the greens were more receptive. I think they put some water on it knowing that. I thought it was playing, fun, great challenge, hard. It's the Masters; I love everything about it."

The 54-year-old came to the tournament after two top-six finishes in his last three starts. He finished sixth at the LIV Golf Miami and third at LIV Golf Hong Kong.

"Yeah, I've been playing good golf this year, and so I'm disappointed with my score this week. But I've been playing some good golf. I'll get back at it here soon," he added.

Phil Mickelson is currently 12th in the LIV Golf's 2025 season standings.

Phil Mickelson says he expected more from himself at Augusta National

In the post-tournament press conference, Phil Mickelson was asked if he had higher expectations given his strong past performances at Augusta. Mickelson agreed and said (via ASAP Sports):

"I did, yeah. I really thought I was going to play well and get right in it. I can't remember -- I haven't missed very many cuts here, and I'm surprised that I missed one this year because I was playing really well heading in."

In 31 starts at Augusta National, Phil Mickelson has missed only three cuts. In the remaining 28 starts, he has a staggering 16 top-10 and 21 top-25 finishes.

Let's take a look at his record at the Masters tournament:

1991: T46 (290, +2)

1993: T34 (291, +3)

1995: T7 (280, -8)

1996: 3 (282, -6)

1997: Missed Cut (150, +6)

1998: T12 (286, -2)

1999: T6 (285, -3)

2000: T7 (286, -2)

2001: 3 (275, -13)

2002: 3 (280, -8)

2003: 3 (283, -5)

2004: 1 (279, -9)

2005: 10 (285, -3)

2006: 1 (281, -7)

2007: T24 (299, +11)

2008: T5 (286, -2)

2009: 5 (279, -9)

2010: 1 (272, -16)

2011: T27 (287, -1)

2012: T3 (280, -8)

2013: T54 (297, +9)

2014: Missed Cut (149, +5)

2015: T2 (274, -14)

2016: Missed Cut (151, +7)

2017: T22 (290, +2)

2018: T36 (290, +2)

2019: T18 (282, -6)

2020: T55 (291, +3)

2021: T21 (288, E)

2023: T2 (280, -8)

2024: T43 (296, +8)

2025: Missed Cut (149, +5)

