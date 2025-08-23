Phil Mickelson fails while Bryson DeChambeau shines as LIV Golf Michigan gets its three finalists

The semifinal round of the LIV Golf Michigan Team Championship on Saturday ended with three teams securing their places in the title showdown. Legion XIII, Crushers GC, and Stinger GC advanced to Sunday’s stroke-play finale, while Phil Mickelson’s HyFlyers GC saw their run come to an end.Mickelson faced Jon Rahm in the captain’s match but was beaten 3&amp;1, setting the tone for Legion XIII’s narrow win over the HyFlyers. Rahm’s Legion XIII kept control as Cameron Tringale stayed perfect in LIV Golf singles (7-0) with a win over Tyrrell Hatton, while youngsters Tom McKibbin and Caleb Surratt closed out Brendan Steele and Andy Ogletree, also 3&amp;1.In another close contest, Bryson DeChambeau carried Crushers GC past Smash GC in a tense semifinal. The captain edged Talor Gooch 1 up in a duel that went the distance, while Brooks Koepka evened things by beating Anirban Lahiri. The deciding point came in foursomes, where Charles Howell III and Paul Casey sealed a 2-up win over Jason Kokrak and Graeme McDowell.Meanwhile, Stinger GC provided the biggest shock of the day, upsetting Torque GC despite entering as the lowest seed in the semifinals. Mito Pereira struck early against Branden Grace with a 4&amp;2 victory, Dean Burmester held off Joaquin Niemann 2 up, and the seasoned pairing of Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel closed the match 2&amp;1 over Sebastian Munoz and Carlos Ortiz.Elsewhere in the consolation bracket, Ripper GC beat RangeGoats GC (2-1), 4Aces GC swept Majesticks GC (3-0), and Fireballs GC got past Cleeks GC (2-1). Sunday’s final will see all twelve players from Legion XIII, Crushers GC, and Stinger GC competing in stroke play, with every score counting toward the championship total.What is at stake at LIV Golf Michigan?The LIV Golf season comes to a close with the Team Championship at the Cardinal at St. John’s in Plymouth, Michigan. This time, it’s all about the teams, with no individual trophy on the line. Thirteen teams will compete for a massive $50 million purse, with the winning foursome set to pocket $14 million.The final day will be played in stroke play format, where all four players’ scores count toward the team total. A shotgun start will send 48 players out in 16 groups of three. The top three teams will battle for the championship and positions 1st–3rd, while the other semifinalists play for 4th–6th. The remaining squads will be placed in a rankings bracket to settle positions 7th–12th.Here’s the prize money breakdown for LIV Golf Michigan:1st: $14,000,000 ($8,400,000 team share, $1,400,000 million per player)2: $8,000,0003: $6,000,0004: $4,000,0005: $3,250,0006: $3,000,0007: $2,750,0008: $2,500,0009: $2,000,00010: $1,650,00011: $1,300,00012: $950,00013: $600,000