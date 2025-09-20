Phil Mickelson fires 1-word jab at people demanding Jimmy Kimmel show return

Phil Mickelson has never been shy to voice his thoughts on and off the golf course. He recently created buzz on social media with a sharp response to a post about Jimmy Kimmel's show.

Ad

On X (formerly known as Twitter), a user made a post stating that liberals across the United States of America are threatening to leave if Jimmy Kimmel's talk show is not reinstated. The original post read (via X @akafaceUS):

"BREAKING: Liberals all across America are threatening to leave the US if Jimmy Kimmel's show isn't reinstated."

aka @akafaceUS 🚨BREAKING: Liberals all across America are threatening to leave the US if Jimmy Kimmel's show isn't reinstated.

Ad

Trending

Phil Mickelson replied to the comment that had over 34 thousand likes with a single word. The jab read (via X @PhilMikelson):

"Promise?"

Here's a look at the former PGA Tour star's most recent post (via X @PhilMikelson):

Phil Mickelson @PhilMickelson @akafaceUS Promise?

Ad

While the status of Jimmy Kimmel's famous show remains uncertain, Phil Mikelson's post on X about the matter quickly gained traction on the platform. The LIV Golf star's reply has garnered over 6,300 likes in under seven hours.

Phil Mickelson praises Keegan Bradley's Ryder Cup decision

While making picks for the last six members of Team USA for the 2025 Ryder Cup. Keegan Bradley made the decision not to pick himself to be a playing captain despite having posted incredible results this year on the PGA Tour.

Ad

Phil Mickelson praised the professional golfer for choosing to prioritize the team over his own personal interests. He commented on the matter while replying to a post on X about how Arnold Palmer would be proud of Keegan Bradley for his selfless decision.

The wholesome comment read (via X @PhilMickelson):

"Keegan did a great job today and was as classy as the king. He’s leading by example and is showing why he’s a great choice to lead this team."

Ad

Phil Mickelson @PhilMickelson Keegan did a great job today and was as classy as the king. He’s leading by example and is showing why he’s a great choice to lead this team.

Ad

According to Golf.com, Mickelson would have been leading Team USA at the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black this year if he had not joined LIV Golf. The American golf star has represented his country at the prestigious tournament on 12 occasions.

He played the tournament for the first time in 1995 at Oak Hill, where he posted a record of 3 wins, 0 losses, and 0 ties. Despite having won the maximum amount of points he could, Team USA suffered a 14.5 to 13.5 point defeat.

Ad

The HyFlyers GC captain played his most recent Ryder Cup in 2018 at Le Golf National. He earned no points with a record of 0 wins, 2 losses, and 0 ties. The Team suffered defeat once again by a whopping 7-point margin.

Phil Mickelson had automatically qualified to be on the Ryder Cup team on 11 out of 12 occasions via the points list. He was a captain's pick for the 2018 edition of the tournament in France.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lathika Krishna Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.



She currently competes in Division 1 golf in Florida, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.



Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.



Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling. Know More