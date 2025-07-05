Phil Mickelson gives one-word response to fan's ‘best flop shot ever’ comment

Phil Mickelson caught people’s attention after his impressive shot from a bunker at the 2025 LIV Golf Virginia event last month. During the final round of the Saudi league event, he took a shot on the 17th from the side of a bunker and made a birdie on it.

A few weeks later, LIV Golf shared a video on X of the players' reaction to the phenomenal shot. A golf fan, Nick Novinsky, reshared LIV Golf's video on its X account and praised the six-time major winner for his shot.

"One of the best shots I’ve ever seen," the fan wrote.

Phil Mickelson replied to the fan and wrote:

"Same 😉"

Meanwhile, on June 8, in the post-round press conference of the LIV Golf Virginia event, the American golfer opened up about the shot and said, via ASAP Sports:

"So that was one of my better ones. It was one of my better ones. I don't know what to say because I have to aim so far left because I'm hooking it over my shoulder and trying to guess how much it's going to hook is the challenge. But it wasn't hard stopping it.

"It was hard guessing how much it was going to hook because it was soft greens and I had such an uphill lie, the ball was going to go high, but just judging how much the ball was going to come over my shoulder, that was the challenge. Even I was a little bit surprised," he added.

Phil Mickelson had a decent outing at the tournament, and after carding rounds of -4, -3, and -6, he settled in a tie for fourth place.

Phil Mickelson reshares "Landman" clip to celebrate the 4th of July with a strong message

On the 4th of July, Phil Mickelson posted a message for his fans on X, along with a clip from the popular show Landman, featuring Billy Bob Thornton in the lead role. He wrote:

"Happy 4th everyone. How about we start living in REALITY, not just what sounds good, and get our head out of LaLa Fantasyland"

In the comment section, a fan asked:

"Are you using a TV show as a basis for your reality?"

In response, the former Masters winner wrote:

"Landman is an awesome show and the irony is that a tv show is more in reality than 1/2 this country"

Meanwhile, on the greens, Phil Mickelson last played at the 2025 LIV Golf Dallas event. However, he struggled with his game. He played the opening round of 5-over and then carded the next two rounds of 2-over and 4-over to settle in 49th position.

Next, Mickelson will tee off at the Andalucia event ahead of the 2025 Open Championship, which is scheduled to take place from July 17 to 20.

