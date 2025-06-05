"Phil Mickelson is good riddance" - Fans criticize 54-YO after he claims Oakmont could be his last US Open

Phil Mickelson may be teeing it up at the US Open for the final time next week, and many fans don’t seem too bothered by the news. The 54-year-old golfer confirmed ahead of the LIV Golf Virginia event that the 2024 US Open at Oakmont Country Club might be his last appearance at the major.

Mickelson, who won the PGA Championship in 2021, is playing on a five-year exemption that ends this year.

“There’s a high likelihood that it will be [my last US Open], but I haven’t really thought about it too much," he told reporters on Wednesday via ESPN.

When asked if he would attempt to qualify for future US Opens, he replied:

"I don't know. I haven't thought that far."

Mickelson’s potential farewell sparked strong reactions online. NUCLR Golf posted the update on X, with fans responding critically.

One user wrote:

"Phil is good riddance!"

Another added:

"A US Open without Phil?! Guess that explains the all the YT he’s been doing"

Further backlash followed as one user wrote:

"He is not missed on the PGA. He is instrumental trying to divide golf. As a golfer he is now irrelevant."

"lol, he’s got 36 holes left and then It’s once a year at Masters. And that’s probably too much of him. A complete tool," another commented.

"On LIV he doesn't really have to compete to make a cut. He just shows up and gets paid! Life is easy for lefty," a fan wrote.

Phil Mickelson also hinted at possibly stepping back from LIV Golf in the future. He said he plans to continue as the playing captain of HyFlyers GC, but only as long as he’s still contributing.

"I want this team to succeed. I don't want to hold it back. If I'm not an asset, if I'm not helping, if I'm holding it back, then it's time for me to move on and get somebody else in here who is going to really help the team win and succeed. These guys deserve to experience that, and I want them to. As a partner in this team, I want that, as well,” Mickelson said.

Phil Mickelson has had some solid results on the LIV Golf circuit this season. He currently sits 15th in the individual standings, with a third-place finish in Hong Kong and a sixth-place finish in Miami.

Phil Mickelson's recent performance in the US Open

Phil Mickelson's recent performances at the US Open have declined compared to his earlier years. Over the past decade (2015–2024), he has missed the cut in five out of nine appearances and has not secured a top-25 finish. Here's a breakdown of his results during this period:

2024 (Pinehurst No. 2) : Missed Cut (+15)

: Missed Cut (+15) 2023 (Los Angeles Country Club) : Missed Cut (+3)

: Missed Cut (+3) 2022 (The Country Club) : Missed Cut (+11)

: Missed Cut (+11) 2021 (Torrey Pines) : Tied 62nd (+11)

: Tied 62nd (+11) 2020 (Winged Foot) : Missed Cut (+13)

: Missed Cut (+13) 2019 (Pebble Beach) : Tied 52nd (+4)

: Tied 52nd (+4) 2018 (Shinnecock Hills) : Tied 48th (+16)

: Tied 48th (+16) 2016 (Oakmont) : Missed Cut (+7)

: Missed Cut (+7) 2015 (Chambers Bay): Tied 64th (+13)

Notably, Phil Mickelson has finished as runner-up six times in this tournament (1999, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2009, and 2013).

