Phil Mickelson and Grant Horvat reveal $2M-worth golf icon and his son as guests for upcoming video

Grant Horvat and Phil Mickelson are collaborating to create a new video for the former's YouTube channel. The duo will have John Daly and his son John Daly II for a new episode of Horvat's famous 2v2 challenge.

The YouTube sensation posted a teaser of the video to his X (formerly known as Twitter) account featuring Mickelson and his two guests. Horvat began by asking Mickelson how to get into the $2 million worth (as per Celebrity Net Worth) golfer's head.

Mickelson, who was also stunned by the question, asked John Daly II the same thing, to which he replied (via X @NUCLRGolf):

"You know, I've been trying to figure that out for a really long time."

The video then cut to a clip of PGA Tour sensation John Daly lighting a cigarette. He then began singing an impromptu song that he made up on the spot while smashing a drive off the tee. Here's a look at the golfing veteran's lyrics (via X @NUCLRGolf):

"It's a beautiful day, to play golf my way. Ain't nobody getting in my head today. I got better things and I'll be on my way."

Here's a look at the hilarious video from Grant Hovart featuring Phil Mickelson, John Daly, and his son (via X @NUCLRGolf):

The highly anticipated video of Grant Hovart and Phil Mickelson taking on John Daly and his son in a challenge will premiere on YouTube on Monday, March 3.

Grant Hovart and Phil Mickelson take on Dustin Johnson and his caddie in 2v2 match

Prior to the start of the 2025 LIV Golf season, Grant Hovart and Phil Mickelson took on Dustin Johnson and his brother Austin, who is also his caddie. The four golfers played a friendly 9-hole match in a 2v2 format.

The video, which kickstarted the viral 2v2 series, saw the talented golfers take on the challenge at the Dye Preserve Golf Club. Having premiered a month ago, the YouTube video has generated over 1.5 million views and 53 thousand likes.

Fans and golf enthusiasts alike got to see a softer and friendlier side of Mikelson and Johnson as they cracked each other up with friendly jabs throughout the video. Before teeing off, all four golfers hit up the range to warm up, while engaging in light-hearted banter.

Phil Mickelson and Grant Hovart won the match-play challenge by 3 points. They carded in a total of four pars and five birdies to emerge victorious. They also went on to continue playing the back nine in the same 2v2 format, which was posted to the Phil Mickelson and the HyFlyers' official YouTube page.

The second part of the video gathered 870 thousand views in a month and saw Grant Hovart and his playing partner emerge victorious once again.

