  • Golf
  • Phil Mickelson jokingly warns fan in rehab, says he has 'driven many to insanity'

By Suchita Chakraborty
Modified Jul 09, 2025 12:00 GMT
Golf: LIV Golf Dallas - First Round - Source: Imagn
Phil Mickelson - Source: Imagn

Phil Mickelson warned an online fan in rehab, stating that he drove many insane. Mickelson garnered a huge amount of attention from fans in his prime time at the PGA Tour, and the golfer didn't lose his charm at the LIV League as well. A recent fan on X proved this, as he claimed that watching Mickelson play kept him sane.

An X account named Cody Finsand shared a photo of his TV screen, where Mickelson could be seen joining for the 2v2 match with Grant Horvat. The post was captioned:

“@PhilMickelson is the only thing keeping me sane during my rehab.”

Phil Mickelson reshared this post and wrote a sarcastic caption that read:

“I’m glad you’re enjoying the 2v2 with @GrantHorvat but be VERY CAREFUL. Keeping people sane is not my strong suit. In fact, I’ve driven many to insanity, so beware.”
also-read-trending Trending
Phil Mickelson will next play at the LIV Golf Andalucia in July.

How did Phil Mickelson perform in the 2025 and 2024 seasons?

Phil Mickelson had three top 10 finishes in the 2025 LIV Golf season at the LIV Golf Hong Kong with a T3, the LIV Golf Miami with a T6, and the LIV Golf Virginia with a T4.

Here's a list of Phil Mickelson's performances in the 2025 season:

2025 LIV Tournaments

  • LIV Golf Adelaide at the Grange Golf Club: T23, 72-74-68, 214 (-2)
  • LIV Golf Hong Kong at the Hong Kong Golf Club: T3, 67-65-64, 196 (-14)
  • LIV Golf Singapore at the Sentosa Golf Club: T19, 69-68-72, 209 (-4)
  • LIV Golf Miami at the Trump National Doral Golf Course: T6, 69-73-73, 215 (-1)
  • LIV Golf Mexico City at the Club De Golf Chapultepec: T22, 71-69-72, 212 (-1)
  • LIV Golf Korea at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea: T50, 75-70-78, 223 (+7)
  • LIV Golf Virginia at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club: T4, 67-68-65, 200 (-13)
  • LIV Golf Dallas at the Maridoe Golf Club: T49, 77-74-76, 227 (+11)
2025 PGA TOUR Tournaments

  • Masters Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club: Missed cut, 75-74, 149 (+5)
  • PGA Championship at the Quail Hollow Club: Missed cut, 79-72, 151 (+9)
  • U.S. Open at the Oakmont Country Club: Missed cut, 74-74, 148 (+8)

Mickelson had one top-10 finish in the 2024 LIV Golf season at the LIV Golf Jeddah with a T6. Here's a list of Mickelson's 2024 performances:

2024 LIV Tournaments

  • LIV Golf Mayakoba at the El Camaleón Golf Course: T51, 73-77-74, 224 (+11)
  • LIV Golf Las Vegas at the Las Vegas Country Club: T30, 70-67-71, 208 (-2)
  • LIV Golf Jeddah at the Royal Greens G&CC: T6, 65-68-67, 200 (-10)
  • LIV Golf Hong Kong at the Hong Kong Country Club: T52, 80-68-70, 218 (+8)
  • LIV Golf Miami at the Trump National Doral Golf Course: 47th place finish, 76-72-76, 224 (+8)
  • LIV Golf Adelaide at The Grange Golf Club: T38, 69-70-70, 209 (-7)
  • LIV Golf Singapore at the Sentosa Golf Club: T22, 72-68-67, 207 (-6)
  • LIV Golf Houston at the Golf Club of Houston: T37, 71-69-74, 214 (-2)
  • LIV Golf Nashville at the Grove: T40, 70-70-71, 211 (-2)
  • LIV Golf Andalucía at the Real Club Valderrama: T27, 73-72-74, 219 (+6)
  • LIV Golf United Kingdom at the JCB Golf and Country Club: T34, 70-72-71, 213 (E)
  • LIV Golf Greenbrier at The Old White Course: T50, 67-68-75, 210 (E)
  • LIV Golf Chicago at the Bolingbrook Golf Club: T23, 75-68-67, 210 (E)
  • LIV Golf Dallas - Stroke Play at the Maridoe Golf Club: T48, 76, 76 (+4)
2024 PGA TOUR Tournaments

  • Masters Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club: T43, 73-75-74-74, 296 (+8)
  • PGA Championship at the Valhalla Golf Club: Missed cut, 74-72, 146 (+4)
  • U.S. Open at the Pinehurst No. 2: Missed cut, 79-76, 155 (+15)
  • The Open at the Royal Troon Golf Course: T60, 73-74-72-76, 295 (+11)
About the author
Suchita Chakraborty

Suchita Chakraborty is a senior golf writer at Sportskeeda. She did her post-graduation at St. Xavier's University. For a year now, she has developed a riveting inclination toward golf, with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy being her top-tier motivational figures to indulge in the sport. She even lives by the words of the Hall of Famer, "You can always become better", which impels her to excel every day. Her strong suit in golf is covering the LPGA Tour, especially the nooks and crannies of the international event, the Solheim Cup. As a pastime amusement, Suchita also engages herself in reading about golf controversies. Her favorite pick is ‘LIV and Let Die’ by Alan Shipnuck, which covers the PGA-LIV beef.

Edited by Samya Majumdar
