Phil Mickelson keeps fingers crossed for LIV Golf Mexico despite slipping TV ratings

Following the Masters, Phil Mickelson and his LIV Golf counterparts will be in Mexico City next. They'll have one weekend to decompress after the Major tournament, though only a handful went, before returning to action south of the border on April 25.

Mickelson is particularly excited about this tournament, even though LIV's TV ratings haven't been high. He thinks the live product will be good, and he and others believe the fans will love it. The 54-year-old has played at the venue before, and he believes that it's an area that is in need of some more professional golf. LIV is happy to oblige, and Mickelson is happy that they are.

He said in a promotional video:

"I love that golf course down at Chapultepec. I ended up winning a WGC event there in 2018, and the fans are incredible there. They love golf. I couldn't believe it. I couldn't believe how many people came out and supported it, and they're going to do the same for LIV. It's going to have another great feel, so we're moving these events to where fans are really wanting it and are supporting it."

He added that LIV Golf Adelaide is "going to have some rivalries" for the best experience for fans at a LIV tournament. Abraham Ancer, a Mexican-American golfer, said he was biased but thrilled to be able to go play in Mexico City again.

Ancer said that Mexico is passionate about team sports, so he's excited for LIV's team aspect to be on full display that weekend. Carlos Ortiz is also thrilled that golf is heading to his home country, saying that the local fans are really going to enjoy the product.

Phil Mickelson congratulates Rory McIlroy on historic feat

Phil Mickelson missed the cut at the Masters Tournament, so he could only watch as Rory McIlroy battled it out with his fellow LIV Golf players. McIlroy ended up beating Bryson DeChambeau, with whom he was paired, and Patrick Reed, who were both within striking distance.

McIlroy's playoff win over Justin Rose got him the green jacket that had eluded him and completed his Grand Slam. Mickelson took to social media to congratulate him, saying:

"What in incredible Masters. Congrats to Rory on his win and for completing the career grand slam. Amazing."

Phil Mickelson is one Major shy of a career grand slam himself. He needs to win the US Open, and he's come close so many times. He has a second or T2 finish in six different iterations, though none since 2013. If he can get in and win this year, he'd be the seventh player ever to complete the slam after McIlroy.

