Phil Mickelson lauds $6B-worth NFL side's wide receivers during their dominating win

Phil Mickelson cheered for the Los Angeles Chargers in this week's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The American golfer is enjoying downtime with the conclusion of the regular golf season.

The LIV golfer is rooting for the Chargers in the NFL this season and has praised their wide receiver, Keenan Allen, in their recent game. The 33-year-old wide receiver has been impressive with his performance.

On Monday, the Los Angeles Chargers shared a short video of the NFL star's dominating game against the Raiders on its X (formerly Twitter) account. Phil Mickelson reacted to it by resharing it on his social media handle, praising the star player. He wrote:

"So fun having Keenan back!"

The Chargers had a marvelous start to the new season. They won against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1 and had a dominating week against the Raiders, winning their second straight event.

Keenan Allen signed a deal with the Chargers, who have a team value of $6 billion (via Forbes), last month. He signed a one-year contract worth around $8.5 million, and in his first week, he scored a touchdown. Mickelson had shared his excitement to have Allen back with the Chargers in a post on Sept 6. He wrote:

"It is so nice having Keenan Allen back with the Chargers"

Notably, Keenan Allen played for the Chargers from 2013 to 2023, but then he was traded to the Chicago Bears for a fourth-round pick in the 2024 draft. Ahead of this year's season, he returned to the Chargers.

Phil Mickelson praises Jackson Koivun after his impressive game on the PGA Tour

Amateur golfer Jackson Koivun made waves on the internet with his marvelous performance on the PGA Tour in the last few months. He was pretty impressive last week at the Procore Championship and recorded a finish in the top 5. It was his third straight finish in the top 10 on the PGA Tour.

Phil Mickelson reshared a post by the PGA Tour University, praising the 20-year-old amateur golfer. Mickelson wrote:

"This young man is an amazing talent and destined for greatness. He would also look great in a HyFlers outfit"

Jackson Koivun has played in seven PGA Tour events this season and made the cut in six of them. He started this season's campaign at the Farmers Insurance Open and recorded a T56 finish before settling in T48 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Koivun was tied for 11th at the John Deere Classic and T6 at the ISCO Championship. He settled in T5 at the Wyndham Championship before recording a T4 at the Procore Championship.

Meanwhile, this season on the LIV Golf, Phil Mickelson settled in third place at the Hong Kong event, sixth in Miami, and T4 in Virginia.

