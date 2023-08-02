Phil Mickelson lauds Tiger Woods joining the PGA Tour policy board as a player director - "Awesome news"

Golf veteran Phil Mickelson has praised the appointment of Tiger Woods to the PGA Tour policy board as player director.

The PGA Tour made the announcement on Tuesday, August 1, as a step towards being a player-driven organization. With Patrick Cantlay, Charley Hoffman, Peter Malnati, Rory McIlroy, and Webb Simpson already serving on the policy board as Player Directors, Woods becomes the sixth Player Director.

Mickelson, who has been a longtime rival of Tiger Woods and has had a love-hate relationship with the golfer, shared his happiness over the latest announcement.

He wrote:

"This is great to see. Players having equal representation on the board, Tiger getting more involved, and accountability across the board. Awesome news."

Before joining LIV Golf, Mickelson had always been critical of the PGA Tour and wanted the organization to have more transparency so that the players could benefit.

After what happened over the past couple of months, players were disappointed with the PGA Tour for keeping them in the dark about the PGA-PIF merger. With six Player Directors on the 12-member Policy Board, the players will have more say in the decision-making process.

In a released statement by the PGA Tour, Tiger said he was honored to represent the Tour players.

He said, as per the PGA Tour:

"This is a critical point for the TOUR, and the players will do their best to make certain that any changes that are made in TOUR operations are in the best interest of all TOUR stakeholders, including fans, sponsors and players.

The players thank Commissioner Monahan for agreeing to address our concerns, and we look forward to being at the table with him to make the right decisions for the future of the game that we all love. He has my confidence moving forward with these changes."

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said that Tiger’s leadership had always significantly contributed to the success of the PGA Tour.

When will Phil Mickelson play next?

Phil Mickelson during the first round of the LIV Golf London 2023

The six-time major champion was last seen playing at the Open Championship a couple of weeks ago, where he failed to make it to the weekend after going 9-over in 36 holes at the Royal Liverpool.

Phil Mickelson will next be seen competing at the LIV Golf Greenbrier, the 10th event on the league's schedule. The event will take place from Friday, August 4, to Sunday, August 6, at The Old White at the Greenbrier in West Virginia.

The 53-year-old golfer has finished 27th, 32nd, 41st, 16th, 15th, 45th, 44th, 26th, and 41st in the nine LIV Golf events played this season so far, and his best result was 15th at the Singapore event.

Mickelson's best performance came at the Masters, where he fired a low 65 on the final day to become the oldest runner-up at the Augusta National.

He currently sits in the 43rd position in the season standings. His team, HyFlyers GC, isn't doing great either, as it is placed tenth after playing nine events this season.