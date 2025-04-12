Phil Mickelson left 'disappointed' after missing the cut at the 2025 Masters

American golfer Phil Mickelson struggled to make the cut at the 2025 Masters after two rounds. He played in this week's Augusta National event, which had a cutline after 36 holes.

Mickelson carded the second round of 74 on Friday, April 12, settled with a total of 5 over, and missed the cut by three strokes. The former Masters winner was "disappointed" with his performance this week but reflected hope for his future outings at the Major.

In the press conference on Friday, Mickelson said about his performance (via ASAP Sports):

"I've been playing good golf this year, and so I'm disappointed with my score this week. But I've been playing some good golf. I'll get back at it here soon."

However, Phil Mickelson is not the only big name who, unfortunately, missed the cut at the Masters. Some other golfers, such as Sergio Garcia, Brooks Koepka, Adam Scott, Dustin Johnson, and Will Zalatoris, also had a tough time on the greens and returned home after playing two rounds.

Phil Mickelson shares his experience of playing at the Masters

Phil Mickelson celebrates with Jim MacKay, his caddi,e after winning The Masters Golf Tournament 2004 - Source: Getty

Phil Mickelson has teed it up at Augusta National more than 30 times throughout his career and has had the honor to lift the trophy three times, in 2004, 2006, and 2010. In the post-round press conference of the 2025 Masters on Friday, he talked about his experience of playing in the Major this week and described it as "fun" to play in the tournament.

"I had a lot of fun. I wish I played better. I thought it was great. I thought that it was challenging with the wind today, but the greens were more receptive. I think they put some water on it knowing that. I thought it was playing, fun, great challenge, hard. It's the Masters; I love everything about it," he said.

Unfortunately, he will not be playing over the weekend at Augusta National. Phil Mickelson had a tough start to his game in the Major.

Even in the opening round, he struggled and carded 3-over 75. He made three bogeys on the front nine, and while on the back on the opening round, he carded two birdies and two bogeys.

The second also saw the six-time Major winner struggling on the greens. He made a birdie on the second hole on Friday but then a bogey on the fifth, followed by a birdie on the next. On the back nine, he made a birdie, two bogeys, and a double bogey for 2-over 74.

Meanwhile, Justin Rose maintained his lead even after the second round of the Masters, and Bryson DeChambeau played a round of 68 on Friday to jump to second spot on the leaderboard.

