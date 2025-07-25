  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Phil Mickelson makes bold prediction on $70M-worth NFL star’s team after giving ‘secret’ putting tips

Phil Mickelson makes bold prediction on $70M-worth NFL star’s team after giving ‘secret’ putting tips

By Suchita Chakraborty
Published Jul 25, 2025 11:39 GMT
PGA: The 153rd Open - Third Round - Source: Imagn
Phil Mickelson - Source: Imagn

Pub at 5:30 pm

Ad

Phil Mickelson predicted $70 million NFL star Josh Allen’s team after giving the footballer secret putting tips. Mickelson never shied away from speaking his heart out on social media, and recently, he made a bold claim about Allen’s NFL team Buffalo Bills.

The Buffalo Bills’ X page shared a clip of an exclusive interview where Allen joined. There, Allen was asked to share about something that he improved in his golf game in 2025. In response, the NFL star replied:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“Putting was a big improvement in my game. Phil Mickelson gave me a little putting lesson. I got to play with him and Jon Rahm…It was me and son vs Phil and Grant on their Youtube channel. Phil gave me a little putting lesson and ever since he gave me that I've been rolling pretty good.”
Ad

This post was reshared by Mickelson on X, and the golfer wrote:

“Looks like this is the year the Bills win it all.”
Ad

This year, Mickelson played a full season in the LIV League and the majors on the PGA Tour season.

How did Phil Mickelson perform in the 2025 season?

Phil Mickelson had three top 10 finishes in the LIV Golf league, including a third-place finish at the LIV Golf Hong Kong, a 6th place finish at the LIV Golf Miami, and a T4 at the LIV Golf Virginia. His last tournament was the LIV Golf Andalucía, where he finished at T23 with 2 over. Here's a list of tournaments Mickelson played in the 2025 season:

Ad

2025 LIV Tournaments

  • LIV Golf Adelaide at the Grange Golf Club: T23, 72-74-68, 214 (-2)
  • LIV Golf Hong Kong at the Hong Kong Golf Club: Third, 67-65-64, 196 (-14)
  • LIV Golf Singapore at the Sentosa Gold club: T19, 69-68-72, 209 (-4)
  • LIV Golf Miami at Trump National Doral Golf Club: 6th, 69-73-73, 215 (-1)
  • LIV Golf Mexico City at the Club De Golf Chapultepec: T22, 71-69-72, 212 (-1)
  • LIV Golf Korea at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea: 50th, 75-70-78, 223 (+7)
  • LIV Golf Virginia at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club: T4, 67-68-65, 200 (-13)
  • LIV Golf Dallas at the Maridoe Golf Club: 49th, 77-74-76, 227 (+11)
  • LIV Golf Andalucía at the Real Club Valderrama: T23, 72-72-71, 215 (+2)
Ad

2025 PGA TOUR Tournaments

  • Masters Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club: Missed the cut
  • PGA Championship at the Quail Hollow Club: Missed the cut
  • U.S. Open at the Oakmont Country Club: Missed cut
  • The Open at the Royal Portrush Golf Club: T56, 70-72-76-67, 285 (+1)

Last year, Mickelson’s best finish was a T6 at the LIV Golf Jeddah after scoring 10 under. His second-best finish was a T22 at the LIV Golf Singapore after shooting 6 under.

About the author
Suchita Chakraborty

Suchita Chakraborty

Suchita Chakraborty is a senior golf writer at Sportskeeda. She did her post-graduation at St. Xavier's University. For a year now, she has developed a riveting inclination toward golf, with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy being her top-tier motivational figures to indulge in the sport. She even lives by the words of the Hall of Famer, "You can always become better", which impels her to excel every day. Her strong suit in golf is covering the LPGA Tour, especially the nooks and crannies of the international event, the Solheim Cup. As a pastime amusement, Suchita also engages herself in reading about golf controversies. Her favorite pick is ‘LIV and Let Die’ by Alan Shipnuck, which covers the PGA-LIV beef.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by pranavsethii
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications