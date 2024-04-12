Phil Mickelson Masters finishes: How has the Golfer performed at Augusta National?

Golf legend Phil Mickelson will tee off at 12:36 p.m. ET in the second round at the 2024 Masters on Friday, April 12. The American will tee alongside Sepp Straka and Tony Finau. Mickelson's experience at the prestigious Augusta National elevates him as one of the favorites at the tournament.

This year will be his 31st appearance at the Masters. Last year, Phil Mickelson was the runner-up and made a record of being the oldest runner-up at 52 years and 297 days, while Jon Rahm wore the green jacket last year. Mickelson has been with LIV Golf since 2022 and hasn't seen much success, with two top-10 finishes in 19 LIV events.

The Masters 2023 - Final Round (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

However, the 53-year-old golfer has had a splendid record in Golf and the Masters is no exception. He has won the Masters thrice, in the years 2004, 2006 and 2010. According to the Masters' website, he has had seven finishes in the top 3 at the tournament since 1991, two of them being runner-ups in 2015 and 2023.

He has also seen fluctuations in his performance and missed the cut in 1997, 2014 and 2016. Lately, the golf legend finished T2 in 2023, T22 in 2017, T36 in 2018, T18 in 2019, T55 in 2020 and T21 in 2021.

Listed below are Phil Mickelson's finishes at Masters in his 30 performances with total score:

1991 - T46 - 290

1993 - T34 - 291

1995 - T7 - 280

1996 - 3 - 282

1997 - CUT - 150

1998 - T12 - 286

1999 - T6 - 285

2000 - T7 - 286

2001 - 3 - 275

2002 - 3 - 280

2003 - 3 - 283

2004 - 1 - 279

2005 - 10 - 285

2006 - 1 - 281

2007 - T24 - 299

2008 - T5 - 286

2009 - 5 - 279

2010 - 1 - 272

2011 - T27 - 287

2012 - T3 - 280

2013 - T54 - 297

2014 - CUT - 149

2015 - T2 - 274

2016 - CUT - 151

2017 - T22 - 290

2018 - T36 - 290

2019 - T18 - 282

2020 - T55 - 291

2021 - T21 - 288

2023 - T2 - 280

Can Phil Mickelson win the 2024 Masters?

As per the Masters website, Phil Mickelson has earned $9,781,117 across 30 tournaments from 1991 to 2023. Nobody has won more money than the American in the tournament. Tiger Woods comes second and $200,000 behind Mickelson.

He has made the cut in 27 of the 30 tournaments. Mickelson has played 114 rounds and scored with an average of 71.30. His lowest round was a remarkable 65 and his highest round was 79.

According to BetMGM Sportsbook, the winning odds of Phil Mickelson are +12500. Notably, the golf legend is tied with Eric Cole, Harris English, Nick Taylor and Tiger Woods. If Mickelson surprises everyone and emerges as the winner, he'll become the oldest golfer to win the Masters at 53.