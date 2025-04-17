Phil Mickelson reposts entrepreneur's video on government spending in the US amid tax debates

Phil Mickelson has often been outspoken about his views on politics in the United States. Recently, the 54-year-old golfer reposted a video about the government spending in the United States amid a reported rise in national debt on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

This video was posted by entrepreneur and investor Anthony Pompliano, who was explaining the economic issues in the USA while using statistics to shed light on the situation. He claimed that the US government has been spending more than it collects in taxes. Mickelson shared the post on X. Here's the caption of the post that read:

"The government keeps taking in more tax revenue, yet the national debt has doubled over the last decade. This is insane."

In the post, Anthony Pompliano detailed what he felt was the issue, stating:

"The real story is that the government can take as much money from citizens as it pleases. They're never going to be able to stop spending more than they take in. You don't believe me? Take a look at this data from Charlie Bilello. Charlie writes that over the last 10 years, the U.S. federal government tax revenue it increased 60%. It took in 60% more money to nearly $5 trillion."

He continued to explain:

"But government spending that increased 95% to over $7 trillion. So what was the result? A doubling in the U.S. national debt from $18 trillion to $36 trillion. Again, we don't have a revenue problem. The United States of America has a spending problem."

On the golf course, Phil Mickelson, who has won 45 PGA Tour titles including six majors, has enjoyed a solid start to his 2025 season.

How has Phil Mickelson's 2025 season gone so far?

Masters - Round One - Source: Getty

Phil Mickelson has had a decent start to his 2025 season. He plays on the LIV Golf tour, and there he has faced some mixed challenges. Along with that, he also featured at The Masters. Here's a look at his performance in both circuits:

LIV Golf Adelaide (Feb 14–16): Mickelson returned to action after missing the season opener in Riyadh due to a minor shoulder injury. He finished tied for 23rd with rounds of 72-74-68, totaling 214 (-2).

Mickelson returned to action after missing the season opener in Riyadh due to a minor shoulder injury. He finished tied for 23rd with rounds of 72-74-68, totaling 214 (-2). LIV Golf Hong Kong (Mar 7–9): He delivered his best LIV performance to date, finishing solo third at 14-under par.

He delivered his best LIV performance to date, finishing solo third at 14-under par. LIV Golf Singapore (Mar 14–16): Mickelson continued his consistent play, finishing tied for 19th with rounds of 69-68-72, totaling 209 (-4).

Mickelson continued his consistent play, finishing tied for 19th with rounds of 69-68-72, totaling 209 (-4). LIV Golf Miami (Apr 4–6) - Mickelson finished sixth with a score of one-under after three rounds.

Mickelson finished sixth with a score of one-under after three rounds. 2025 Masters Tournament (Apr 10–13): Mickelson faced challenges at Augusta National, missing the cut with rounds of 75 and 74, finishing at five-over par.

Phil Mickelson is expected to participate in the upcoming majors, including the PGA Championship, U.S. Open, and The Open Championship, on the back of his exemptions from past victories.

