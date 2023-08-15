“Phil Mickelson> Rory McIlroy and it’s not close”– Fans react to ‘nice guy’ Mickelson’s heartfelt gesture with a special fan at LIV Golf Bedminster

Phil Mickelson didn't win the LIV Golf Bedminster, but he won the hearts of many with a heartfelt gesture toward one of his fans at the event.

Mickelson finished the tournament with a score of 1-under par at the LIV Golf Bedminster, securing 10th place and marking his best finish of the season. After completing his round on Sunday, the golfing veteran visited a specially-abled fan who was in attendance at the Trump National Golf Club.

The fan was ecstatic to meet his idol and shared a brief interaction with the six-time major champion before the latter bid adieu with a smile, creating a moment to be cherished for a lifetime.

Fans loved Mickelson's heartfelt gesture and showered praise on him on the internet. Here are some reactions on Instagram:

"Phil > Rory and it’s not close"

"Thats my boy! ADAPTIVE golfer David Finn and his buddy Phil!"

"Love this from Phil 👏"

This is the best thing I’ve seen recently. Truly an amazing player sorry you came up short the other day.

"Alway's Alway's a Class Act !"

"He embraces his fans no matter what & always smiling. He doesn't have to do any of this but he is always there for his fans🙏🏻⛳️🏌🏻"

Image via Instagram.com/livgolf_league

"Always put the fans first! Phil and Arnie were the best"

"He’s the best!"

"That's why Phil is a winner"

"Phil made my son’s day in Tulsa this year! Such a great human!!"

"Phil is a class act."

"He has always done this. I know many don’t like him, but he does this stuff better than most"

"True friendship 🖤"

"Always a nice guy"

Image via Instagram.com/livgolf_league

"@the_golf_fanatic giving his birdie power!!"

"Phil and Palmer. Best player fan relationship ever."

"Give ya a lil rub there 👋"

"Súper Phil 👏👏👏👏👏👏👍♥️⭐️"

"Absolutely love it"

"legend"

Where will Phil Mickelson play next?

Phil Mickelson prepares to tee off the first hole during the final round of the Bedminster Invitational LIV Golf

After playing two back-to-back events in two weeks, Phil Mickelson and the rest of the LIV Golf-associated professionals will not be playing for until the end of the next month.

The LIV Golf Chicago, the 12th event on Saudi backed circuit's schedule, will be played from September 22 to September 24 at Rich Harvest Farms.

The 53-year-old American has struggled to impress this year, and last week's 10th-place finish was his first top 10 of the year in the LIV Golf League. He has yet to win the event on the upstart league and currently sits at 38th place in the season standings.

Cameron Smith, who claimed his second title of the year at the Bedminster on August. He is at the top of the LIV Golf League season standings, followed by Talor Gooch, who has won three titles this season.

In the team standings, 4 Aces GC lead with 172 points, followed by Torque GC at 163 points. Torque GC has won four team titles this season.