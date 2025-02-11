Phil Mickelson’s biographer drops bombshell statement on future of two LIV Golf stars: "Moment of inflection for Yasir"

Phil Mickelson's biographer, Alan Shipnuck, known for his controversial statements, recently appeared on Dan Rapaport's show. The two discussed several topics, including the future of LIV Golf. The Saudi-backed league signed a dozen top-ranked golfers in 2022, but many of their contracts are either expiring or up for renewal.

On the Dan On Golf show, Shipnuck opened up about the future of LIV Golf and the contracts of top players on the circuit, such as Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau. Shipnuck acknowledged that if the Saudi league loses Koepka and DeChambeau, it would be a major problem for them.

Speaking about LIV Golf players, Shipnuck said:

“If they lose either of those two guys (Bryson or Brooks), it’s over. This is a moment of inflection for Yasir. The fact that I am sure when the framework agreement was announced 20 months ago, it was all going to be done and dusted. You never imagined negotiating with these guys for the future of LIV at stake. So, it continues to be messy and fascinating."

DeChambeau and Koepka were among the earliest players to sign up for LIV Golf. Koepka has had an incredible run on the circuit, winning five tournaments, while DeChambeau has frequently made headlines for both his performance and active presence on social media.

Both players have also won Majors while competing in LIV Golf. Koepka won the 2023 PGA Championship, while DeChambeau claimed victory at the 2024 U.S. Open.

After Phil Mickelson, Alan Shipnuck plans to write a book on Rory McIlroy

Alan Shipnuck’s book ‘Phil: The Rip-Roaring (and Unauthorized!) Biography of Golf’s Most Colorful Superstar,’ garnered significant attention, and during his appearance on the Dan On Golf, the writer shared details about his potential next book.

Towards the end of the episode, Dan Rapaport and Shipnuck discussed the journalist’s upcoming work. Shipnuck revealed (via Skratch):

"I think Rory is the only modern character who can actually carry a book as far as the scope of his life, the depth of his thinking and the passion that he, kind of, enflames.

"Rory, he creates emotion. That’s why the Phil book worked. Love him or hate him, Phil evokes emotion and I think Rory is in that same camp now," he added.

Rory McIlroy has an incredible career, winning four Major championships so far. However, he has also been involved in several controversies over the years. The Northern Irish golfer was a staunch supporter of the PGA Tour during its battle with LIV Golf. However, he later made a surprising U-turn, offering praise for LIV Golf.

Additionally, McIlroy's personal life has also made headlines, especially last year when he filed for divorce from his wife, Erica Stoll. However, the couple later reconciled.

