Phil Mickelson's biographer makes big claims about $170M-worth PGA Tour star

Phil Mickelson's biographer Alan Shipnuck shared the details about his new book in an interview with Dan Rapaport. In the first episode of Dan On Golf, Shipnuck joined Rapaport, with the pair discussing LIV Golf, the PGA Tour, and the writer's new work.

In the episode, Alan Shipnuck revealed that he is interested in writing a book about PGA Tour golfer Rory McIlroy, who has a net worth of $170 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. Shipnuck said about Mcllroy (via Scratch):

"I think Rory is the only modern character who can actually carry a book as far as the scope of his life, the depth of his thinking and the passion that he, kind of, enflames."

"Rory, he creates emotion. That’s why the Phil book worked. Love him or hate him, Phil evokes emotion and I think Rory is in that same camp now," he added.

Alan Shipnuck's book about Phil Mickelson, ‘Phil: The Rip-Roaring (and Unauthorized!) Biography of Golf’s Most Colorful Superstar’ has been a success. It talks about the life of the six-time Major winner. Shipnuck believed Rory McIlroy has the "same camp" as Mickelson for a book.

Rory McIlroy has won four Major championships in his career. However, in addition to his professional life, his personal life and his opinions about the PGA Tour and LIV Golf have garnered significant attention. It would be interesting to see how Shipnuck covers all this in his book.

Phil Mickelson's biographer talks about the future of LIV Golf

On the Dan On Golf show, Alan Shipnuck also discussed the future of LIV Golf. The Saudi league, started in 2022, has attracted a dozen of the world’s best golfers, such as Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia, Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka. DeChambeau and Koepka have been pretty successful on the LIV Golf.

However, some of the earlier joiners of LIV have contracts that are reportedly up for renewal. In the interview with Dan Rapaport, Alan Shipnuck discussed the future of LIV and how contract renewals might create a problem in the circuit. He said:

"If they lose either of those two guys (Bryson or Brooks), it’s over. This is a moment of inflection for Yasir. The fact that I am sure when the framework agreement was announced 20 months ago, it was all going to be done and dusted. You never imagined negotiating with these guys for the future of LIV at stake. So, it continues to be messy and fascinating."

Meanwhile, LIV Golf is in talks with the PGA Tour about a potential merger. The framework agreement was announced in June 2023, but they have not concluded.

