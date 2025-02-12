Phil Mickelson's biographer makes feelings known about 'not dapping' Rory McIlroy at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Phil Mickelson’s biographer Alan Shipnuck revealed the reason behind not greeting Rory McIlroy at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Shipnuck wrote the book ‘Phil: The Rip-Roaring (and Unauthorized!) Biography of Golf's Most Colorful Superstar’ about the Lefty. Following that, he garnered popularity and became the talk of the golf town.

Recently, his other action came to notice as the X account named Tracking Rory uploaded a video on their page. In the video, it was clear that McIlroy walked towards Justin Rose and Shipnuck at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and only greeted Rose. The X page wrote a caption with it, that read:

“Fair to say Rory is still wondering where @AlanShipnuck is.”

Later, Shipnuck reshared the post from his X page and wrote:

Trending

“Lol I was focused on my conversation w/Rose and didn’t see Rory til the last second. Anyway, it’s not my job to dap the winner. I got Rory alone after his presser and he was good copy, as always.”

Expand Tweet

Rory McIlroy won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am with a score of 21 under. He shot 66 in the first round with four birdies and one eagle on hole 15. He shot 70 in the second round with four birdies on the front nine and one eagle on hole 18. In the third and fourth rounds, he scored 65 and 66 with 7 and five birdies along with an eagle, respectively.

Phil Mickelson's biographer Alan Shipnuck plans to write a new book on Rory McIlroy

Alan Shipnuck discussed his upcoming book on the Dan on Golf podcast. He stated that Rory McIlroy was the most interesting player of the post-Tiger period, and hence, he planned to write about the Irishman.

“He's undeniably the most interesting player of the post-Tiger year and he is getting more interesting. You know the heartbreak at Pinehurst, the continuing off-course drama. He had a big life, he's been at you kind of Rory like you have to measure his age in dog years,” Shipnuck said ( timestamp 1:35:50-1:36:07).

He continued that McIlroy has been playing for a long time and was on this endless quest to redeem his whole career and achieve his potential win at the majors that have eluded him for 11 years. He further added,

“I think Rory is the only modern player who can actually carry a book as far as the scope of his life, the depth of his thinking and the passion that he, kind of, enflames. (Timestamp 1:36:34-1:36:41)”

He lastly said that Rory McIlroy is an emotion for the golf world and so was Phil Mickelson, which is why the Mickelson book worked greatly amongst golf fans. Mickelson sparked an emotion in people and McIlroy is in the same camp now.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback