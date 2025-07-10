Phil Mickelson's 'hopeful' $1M-prized golf influencer event doesn't clash dates with LIV Golf

Phil Mickelson shared his excitement for a golf influencers event. Barstool's Dave Portnoy has announced a star-studded golf event featuring renowned influencers who will compete for a prize pool of $1 million.
The tournament is scheduled to take place at Big Cedar Lodge in August. NUCLR GOLF shared the details of the event on X with a caption:
"JUST IN: Barstool’s Dave Portnoy has announced a STAR-studded field for the ‘Internet Invitational’ at Big Cedar Lodge this August. It’s set to be the biggest golf influencer event in history, The prize pool is $1 Million+."
Phil Mickelson reacted to it in the comments section. He wrote:
"hopefully it’s not opposite a LIV event"
Dave Portnoy had also unveiled the field of the event, which will include Paige Spiranac, Rick Shiels, and Wesley Bryan.
Here is the field for Portnoy's golf influencers event:
- Wesley Bryan
- Garrett Clark
- Robby Berger
- Riggs
- Rick Shiels
- JR Smith
- Andrew Santino
- Biz
- George Bryan
- Bubbie
- Fat Perez
- Frankie Borrelli
- Peter Finch
- Josh Kelley
- Nadeshot
- Ryan Whitney
- Grant Horvat
- Brad Dalke
- Joey Cold Cuts
- Trent Ryan
- Paige Spiranic
- Chaz, Daltoosh
- Keith Yandle
- Micah Morris
- Matt Scharff
- The Jet
- Francis Ellis
- Roger Steele
- Gabby Golf Girl
- Josh Richards
- PFT
- Cole Lantz
- Malosi Togisala
- The Duke
- Beef
- Luke Kwon
- Isaac Sekulima
- Sketch
- Mac Boucher
- Mason Nutt
- Kyle Berkshire
- Jake Adams
- Jon Gruden
- Claire Hogle
- Andrew Austen
- Chandler Hallow
- Dod King
There are two LIV Golf events scheduled for August. The Chicago event will take place from August 8 to 10, followed by the Indianapolis event, which is scheduled from August 15 to 17.
"Be very careful": Phil Mickelson on his 2v2 challenge with Grant Horvat
Phil Mickelson has collaborated with golf influencer Grant Horvat for a 2v2 challenge, which started in January. For the recent episode of the series, Horvat and the six-time Major winner played against Bryson DeChambeau and Garrett Clark.
The video was dropped on YouTube on July 7, and two days later, Mickelson reshared a fan post on X with a caption:
"I’m glad you’re enjoying the 2v2 with @GrantHorvat but be VERY CAREFUL. Keeping people sane is not my strong suit. In fact, I’ve driven many to insanity, so beware"
The video has accumulated around 2.2 million views on Horvat’s channel so far.
Meanwhile, on the greens, Phil Mickelson last competed at the LIV Golf Dallas event, which was held from June 27 to 29. He struggled with his game and settled in 49th place.
This season in the Saudi league, Mickelson recorded some decent finishes, such as solo third in Hong Kong, sixth in Miami, and T4 in Virginia. He will next play at the 2025 LIV Golf Andalucía, which is scheduled to take place from July 11 to 13.