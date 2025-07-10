Phil Mickelson's 'hopeful' $1M-prized golf influencer event doesn't clash dates with LIV Golf

Phil Mickelson shared his excitement for a golf influencers event. Barstool's Dave Portnoy has announced a star-studded golf event featuring renowned influencers who will compete for a prize pool of $1 million.

Ad

The tournament is scheduled to take place at Big Cedar Lodge in August. NUCLR GOLF shared the details of the event on X with a caption:

"JUST IN: Barstool’s Dave Portnoy has announced a STAR-studded field for the ‘Internet Invitational’ at Big Cedar Lodge this August. It’s set to be the biggest golf influencer event in history, The prize pool is $1 Million+."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Phil Mickelson reacted to it in the comments section. He wrote:

"hopefully it’s not opposite a LIV event"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dave Portnoy had also unveiled the field of the event, which will include Paige Spiranac, Rick Shiels, and Wesley Bryan.

Here is the field for Portnoy's golf influencers event:

Wesley Bryan

Garrett Clark

Robby Berger

Riggs

Rick Shiels

JR Smith

Andrew Santino

Biz

George Bryan

Bubbie

Fat Perez

Frankie Borrelli

Peter Finch

Josh Kelley

Nadeshot

Ryan Whitney

Grant Horvat

Brad Dalke

Joey Cold Cuts

Trent Ryan

Paige Spiranic

Chaz, Daltoosh

Keith Yandle

Micah Morris

Matt Scharff

The Jet

Francis Ellis

Roger Steele

Gabby Golf Girl

Josh Richards

PFT

Cole Lantz

Malosi Togisala

The Duke

Beef

Luke Kwon

Isaac Sekulima

Sketch

Mac Boucher

Mason Nutt

Kyle Berkshire

Jake Adams

Jon Gruden

Claire Hogle

Andrew Austen

Chandler Hallow

Dod King

Ad

There are two LIV Golf events scheduled for August. The Chicago event will take place from August 8 to 10, followed by the Indianapolis event, which is scheduled from August 15 to 17.

"Be very careful": Phil Mickelson on his 2v2 challenge with Grant Horvat

Phil Mickelson of HyFlyers GC and Grant Horvat at the LIV Golf Miami - Previews - Source: Getty

Phil Mickelson has collaborated with golf influencer Grant Horvat for a 2v2 challenge, which started in January. For the recent episode of the series, Horvat and the six-time Major winner played against Bryson DeChambeau and Garrett Clark.

Ad

The video was dropped on YouTube on July 7, and two days later, Mickelson reshared a fan post on X with a caption:

"I’m glad you’re enjoying the 2v2 with @GrantHorvat but be VERY CAREFUL. Keeping people sane is not my strong suit. In fact, I’ve driven many to insanity, so beware"

Expand Tweet

Ad

The video has accumulated around 2.2 million views on Horvat’s channel so far.

Meanwhile, on the greens, Phil Mickelson last competed at the LIV Golf Dallas event, which was held from June 27 to 29. He struggled with his game and settled in 49th place.

This season in the Saudi league, Mickelson recorded some decent finishes, such as solo third in Hong Kong, sixth in Miami, and T4 in Virginia. He will next play at the 2025 LIV Golf Andalucía, which is scheduled to take place from July 11 to 13.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu. Know More