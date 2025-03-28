Phil Mickelson’s partner and 1.11M subscribed YouTuber to host LIV Golf’s ‘one of a kind’ Duels

Phil Mickelson is all set to compete alongside Grant Horvat in the LIV Golf's Duels event in Miami. Besides, The Duels: Miami will be hosted on Horvat's official YouTube channel.

Ad

Mickelson, a 45-time PGA Tour winner, is now an active player on the LIV Golf circuit. Recently, he has ventured into YouTube golf and frequently collaborates with Grant Horvat on his channel. Horvat, one of the most popular golf content creators, currently has over 1.1 million subscribers on his official channel.

On Thursday, March 28, Horvat shared on Instagram about his next partnership with Mickelson.

"I'm thrilled to announce that Phil and I will be competing in Duels Miami and I’m honored to be hosting it on my YouTube channel. This event is truly one of a kind, and I can’t wait to bring you some of the most entertaining and competitive golf content YouTube has ever seen. Grateful for this opportunity, and as always, none of it would be possible without all of you. Thank you!"

Ad

Trending

Ad

Earlier this month, the PGA Tour also hosted the second season of the Creators Classic during the Players Championship. The event featured ten top creators, with Grant Horvat emerging as the winner of the second edition.

Phil Mickelson and Horvat are also collaborating on a 2v2 series on their YouTube channels, where they have played alongside Dustin Johnson and John Daly so far.

LIV Golf's The Duels: Miami feat. Phil Mickelson explained

The LIV Golf Duels is set to be a single-event competition titled The Duels: Miami. It will feature six of the world's most popular content creators pairing up with top LIV stars on April 5. The event will take place at Trump National Doral in Miami on the second day of the LIV Golf Miami event.

Ad

Here are the teams playing in LIV Golf's The Duels: Miami:

Joaquin Niemann and Rick Shiels

Phil Mickelson and Grant Horvat

Dustin Johnson and Wesley Bryan

Cameron Smith and Fat Perez

Sergio Garcia and George Bryan

Bubba Watson and Luke Kwon

Notably, all six creators have also been part of the PGA Tour's Creator Classic event. While Horvat won this year, Kwon emerged as the winner of the first season last year.

LIV Golf's The Duels: Miami broadcast team will feature other popular creators like Mason Nutt, Robby Berger (Bobby Fairways), Andrew Santino, and Joey Demare (Joey Cold Cuts). They will provide minute-to-minute on-field updates for the fans.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback