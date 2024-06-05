Phil Mickelson’s playful response to Ian Poulter, other LIV Golfers losing their golf baggage while flying - “Vista jet has never lost luggage”

Phil Mickelson had a cheeky response for Ian Poulter and other LIV Golf professionals. The comment came after several players found that their clubs had yet to arrive.

Phil Mickelson, Ian Poulter, and other LIV Golf professionals arrived in Houston this week ahead of the eighth event on the league's schedule, which kicks off on Friday, June 7. On Monday, June 3, Poulter revealed that his clubs hadn't traveled with him on a British Airways flight and that he would have to wait several hours to get them.

On Tuesday, Majesticks GC shared a clip on X where Poulter asked Tyrrell Hatton, Henrik Stenson, and Lee Westwood about their clubs. They all looked tense, given that their clubs were still at Heathrow Airport.

Phil Mickelson jumped into the reply section and made a playful comment endorsing VistaJet.

"Vista jet has never lost luggage. EVER 🤷‍♂️," he wrote.

Ian Poulter also responded to Mickelson's comment and wished he had a major championship.

"Hahahahaha if only I had a few Majors to my name and this would never happen. 😂😂😂😂," he wrote.

Earlier on Monday, Poulter had called out British Airways on social media for their mismanagement. He stated that he had checked in two and a half hours before the flight, still faced this issue and received an email three hours into the flight informing him that his clubs hadn't traveled with him. He further claimed that his bag wasn't overweight.

"I took it to over size and scanned it and watched it go down the belt," he wrote on his Instagram story.

Will Phil Mickelson compete at the US Open?

Phil Mickelson is one of the twelve players from LIV Golf who will compete in the US Open 2024. The third major championship of this season will take place at Pinehurst from Thursday, June 13, to Sunday, June 16.

The US Open remains the only major that Mickelson has yet to win. A win here would add him to an exclusive list of players who have completed a career Grand Slam. Although he hasn't won the championship, he has been a runner-up a whopping six times. His most recent runner-up finish at the US Open came in 2013.

Phil Mickelson's sixth and most recent major championship win came in 2021 at the PGA Championship, making him the oldest major winner. However, since then, he has struggled to add another title. He has been winless on the Saudi-backed circuit and has so far made just three top tens across three seasons. It will be interesting to see what he does in the remaining season.