Phil Mickelson sarcastically backs California leader’s probe into $100M missing FireAid funds: "Comforting to know he’s on top of it"

Phil Mickelson has shared his thoughts on the ongoing controversy surrounding FireAid’s missing funds, showing sarcastic support for California Governor Gavin Newsom’s involvement in the investigation.Mickelson reposted a tweet on Instagram from user Kevin Dalton, which listed multiple financial issues under Newsom’s leadership, including problems with state housing, homelessness, and infrastructure spending. Dalton pointed out the irony of Newsom pledging to look into the $100 million in FireAid funds, referencing billions already unaccounted for across various state programs.The LIV Golf pro responded with a sharp comment:&quot;It’s comforting to know he’s on top of it!&quot;FireAid was a one-night charity concert held earlier this year to raise money for victims of the Los Angeles wildfires, especially those affected by the Palisades and Altadena blazes. The event featured performances by stars like Katy Perry, Olivia Rodrigo, and Lady Gaga, and raised about $100 million.However, questions have surfaced about how the money is being distributed. FireAid clarified that it does not provide direct payments to individuals. Instead, the group said it partnered with trusted local nonprofits to deliver aid:“We do not have the capability to make direct payments to individuals and that was never the plan,” FireAid said in a statement to a local Fox affiliate.The charity released its first major payout of $50 million in February and has now distributed close to $75 million in total.Interestingly, Mickelson’s sarcastic take on Newsom’s involvement came just a day after he publicly criticized the Governor in a more direct manner. In response to an earlier post that questioned California’s rising utility costs, homelessness, and stalled infrastructure, Mickelson had commented:“Maybe it’s time for a change in leadership and policies?”Given the timing and contrast between the two remarks, it’s clear Phil Mickelson’s latest comment was filled with sarcasm.How has Phil Mickelson played in the 2025 season so far?Phil Mickelson began his 2025 LIV Golf season at Adelaide, skipping the opening event in Riyadh. While he hasn’t secured a win so far this year, he has recorded three top-10 finishes—coming in Hong Kong (3rd), Miami (6th), and Virginia (T4).Here are Mickelson’s LIV Golf results so far in 2025:Adelaide – T23Hong Kong – 3rdSingapore – T19Miami – 6thMexico City – T22Korea – 50thVirginia – T4Dallas – 49thAndalucía – T23United Kingdom – T37Phil Mickelson has also played in all four majors this year but made the cut in only one. He missed the cut at the Masters (+5), PGA Championship (+9), and U.S. Open (+8). His only weekend appearance came at The Open, where he finished T56 at 1-over par.