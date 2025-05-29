Phil Mickelson sarcastically claps back at San Francisco's 'brilliant solution' for students failing exams

Phil Mickelson hilariously clapped back at a fan talking about San Francisco's brilliant solution to the students failing the exams. On Wednesday, May 28, American politician Kevin Kiley shared the solution on his X account.
He talked about the "Grading of Equity" strategy suggested by San Francisco. Per this solution, the F grades would change to Cs, and the Bs to As. Sharing the post, Kiley wrote:
"San Francisco has come up with a brilliant solution for its failing schools. Students simply won't be failed. Under the new "Grading for Equity" plan, Fs are now Cs; Bs are now As; homework and tests are ungraded; truancy is unpunished; and finals can be re-taken again and again."
Phil Mickelson jumped to the comment section of the post and commented:
"Let’s give everyone a diploma and a 4.0 gpa. That’ll solve our education problem"
Phil Mickelson is pretty active on X. He is known for sharing valuable golf-related sources and his opinion on different matters on the internet.
Phil Mickelson weighs in on bunker maintenance debate
On Wednesday, golf fan Lou Stager shared a post on his X account asking the golf officials to "rake the bunkers." He posted a picture of a golf ball in a bunker with a caption:
"Please rake the bunkers. This is gonna be a fun one."
Phil Mickelson jumped to the comment section to react to it, writing:
"It’s so disrespectful to everyone playing behind you to not rake the bunkers properly (or not repair pitch marks) Since Covid this has become a huge problem even at the nicest of clubs."
Meanwhile, on the greens, Mickelson last competed at the 2025 PGA Championship. However, his struggle in the Major continued at the Quail Hollow Golf Club as well.
He posted two back-to-back rounds of 79 and 72 and missed the cut in the Major. Before the PGA Championship, he missed the cut at the Masters in April after playing the rounds of 75 and 74.
Scottie Scheffler won the 2025 PGA Championship, and later Mickelson even congratulated him on his social media account, writing:
"Congrats to Scottie Scheffler on an incredible performance. Clearly #1 in the world"
Although Mickelson has had some struggles in the Majors, he has been pretty impressive in the LIV Golf events. He settled in solo third at the Hong Kong event and sixth in the Miami event.
Here are the results of the tournaments Phil Mickelson played on LIV Golf in 2025:
Adelaide
- Result: T23
- Score: R1: E, R2: +2, R3: -4
Hong Kong
- Result: 3
- Score: R1: -3, R2: -5, R3: -6
Singapore
- Result: T19
- Score: R1: -2, R2: -3, R3: +1
Miami
- Result: 6
- Score: R1: -3, R2: +1, R3: +1
Mexico City
- Result: T22
- Score: R1: E, R2: -2, R3: +1
Korea
- Result: 50
- Score: R1: +3, R2: -2, R3: +6