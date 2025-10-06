Phil Mickelson says he's getting used to 'extreme language' while shutting down a troll

Phil Mickelson responded to a fan who was trolling him on social media. While enjoying his break away from the green in the offseason, the American golfer is pretty active on the internet.

On October 4, a golf fan, Johnny Johnson, shared his game plan to defend his club championship on his X (formerly Twitter) account. He shared a few points and mentioned that he plans to "tee it low, get it in play," and he hadn’t played golf since "9/1" so he enjoyed the "fact that" he "gets to play golf." Mickelson replied to the fan and wrote:

"Interesting game plan that could work. A plan I know works is tee it high, hit nasty bombs, go find it, get up and down, collect trophy."

On October 5, Johnson shared an update on his game. He wrote:

"Didn’t get it done. Seriously debating quitting the game. But thank you to all of you who showed me support this weekend. Except @PhilMickelson f**k you and f**k your s**t ass advice"

Mickelson reacted to it. He wrote:

"This extreme language will not shock or upset me as I’m getting quite used to it. AND I take full responsibility for greatly underestimated just how terrible a golfer you really are. My bad"

Phil Mickelson had not played in any official golf tournaments last month. In his last outing, which he had in August, he played at the LIV Golf Michigan - Team Championship, and settled in T29 place.

Meanwhile, on the field this season on the LIV Golf, Mickelson had some amazing outings, such as settling in solo third at the Hong Kong event, solo sixth in Singapore, and T4 in Virginia.

While he was having a break last month, three of the LIV golfers competed at the Ryder Cup 2025.

Phil Mickelson shuts down his Ryder Cup captaincy rumor

Following the completion of the 2025 Ryder Cup last month, talks about the next edition's captain for the US team started. LIV Golf’s Lee Westwood has shared a post on his X (formerly Twitter) account in which he suggested Phil Mickelson's name.

A screenshot of the post was shared by Golf.com on its X (formerly Twitter) account with a caption:

"Captain Phil 2027? Let the rumors begin."

However, Phil Mickelson shuts down the rumors in the caption of the comment section. He wrote:

"No rumors. My Ryder Cup involvement is over. I’m happy being a spectator and rooting for Team USA"

In his professional career, Phil Mickelson had competed in the biennial tournament 12 times and was a part of the winning team three times. He made his debut in 1995 and last played in 2018.

This year, the biennial tournament was held in Bethpage Black Course in New York, but Team USA struggled on home soil and lost by two points.

