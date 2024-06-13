Phil Mickelson says ‘he’d keep an eye’ on LIV Golfer making his US Open debut at Pinehurst

Phil Mickelson said that he would be keeping an eye on fellow LIV golfer Eugenio Chacarra, who is making his debut at the US Open this week. Chacarra secured his place at the 2024 US Open through a qualification round.

As Eugenio Lopez Chacarra gears up for his dream debut at the Major this week, Phil Mickelson took to his social media account to praise the golfer and said he had his eyes on the Spaniard. He wrote:

"I’d keep in eye on @Eugeniochacarra this week."

It is important to note that 13 LIV players qualified for the US Open; however, Jon Rahm withdrew from the competition ahead of the start, bringing the tally down to 12.

Last year, Brooks Koepka won the PGA Championship, and fans have high hopes for the LIV players at the Majors. However, this year, in the last two Majors, most of them have struggled with their games.

However, Bryson DeChambeau was impressive this year, finishing in the top 10 in the last two Majors. He will also be playing at the 2024 US Open. Other Saudi Circuit players in the field include Brooks Koepka, Adrian Meronk, Phil Mickelson, and Cameron Smith.

LIV golfers, including Phil Mickelson and Eugenio Chacarra, odds to win the 2024 US Open

Phil Mickelson and Eugenio Chacarra are the least favored to win this week, but they have a good chance of finishing strongly. According to USA Today, Mickelson's odds are +30,000 while Chacarra has +50000.

LIV golfers have a decent chance at the Major this week, with experts favoring Bryson DeChambeau. Considering his remarkable form in 2024, especially in Majors, there is a high chance of him clinching the trophy featuring goddess Victoria on its lid. DeChambeau's odds to win the Major are +2000, followed by Brooks Koepka with odds of +2200.

Here are the odds of the LIV golfers playing at the 2024 US Open (as per USA Today):

Bryson DeChambeau (+2000)

Brooks Koepka (+2200)

Cameron Smith (+4000)

Tyrrell Hatton (+6600)

Dustin Johnson (+8000)

Dean Burmester (+10000)

Sergio García (+15000)

Adrian Meronk (+20000)

Martin Kaymer (+20000)

Phil Mickelson (+30000)

David Puig (+30000)

Eugenio López-Chacarra (+50000)

The favorite for the week is Scottie Scheffler, with odds of 11-4, according to CBS Sports. The 27-year-old American golfer has recorded multiple victories this season, and fans do not doubt that he could add another one this week.

As the sun rises at the Pinehurst No.2 Golf Course on Thursday, June 13, players will begin the action, teeing off for the Major. The first round of the US Open will begin at 6:45 a.m. ET, with Michael McGowan, Carter Jenkins, and Logan McAllister teeing off on the front nine, while Rico Hoey, Tom McKibbin, and Matteo Manassero start on the back nine.

Eugenio Chacarra and Phil Mickelson will also start their game on the front nine. Mickelson will tee off with Rickie Fowler and Adam Hadwin at 7:51 a.m. Meanwhile, Chacarra will start his round at 12:41 p.m. ET with Santiago de la Fuente and Sam Bairstow.