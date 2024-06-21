Phil Mickelson says his LIV Golf’s ‘success’ feels connected to his legacy despite being a PGA Tour legend

Phil Mickelson revealed that he feels more connected to LIV Golf despite boasting an illustrious career on the PGA Tour. In a recent interview with LIV Golf's Jerry Foltz and Su Ann Heng, Mickelson reflected on his career journey and opened up about his time playing on the Saudi circuit.

Phil Mickelson mentioned that LIV had helped him connect with the younger generation, which helped the game grow "on a global basis". Speaking about LIV Golf, Mickelson said:

"I think hopefully LIV golf and helping get the game to a younger crowd, helping get the game to younger players and giving them the infrastructure to become great. Helping to grow the game on a global basis. " (32:59)

He further revealed that with all the things LIV did, he felt connected to the "success." He added:

"All the things that LIV Golf is doing. I feel very connected to the success. It wasn't an option, like elevated events, and equity in the tour wasn't an option for the guys that came to LIV. And so is the fact that we are invested, involved, and integrated into the success of LIV. "

However, Mickelson was also happy for other golf series, claiming that they had attracted different crowds and that LIV attracted a different audience. He further added:

"I'm happy for the guys on the tour that they now have all that stuff cause they should. But where we're attracting a different crowd, and we're attracting a global crowd. And that's critical to the long-term success of the game."

Although Phil Mickelson did not win any events on the LIV Golf circuit, he has been very successful on the PGA Tour. During his time on the Tour, he has won over 45 tournaments, tying for eighth place in overall wins on the circuit.

Besides his wins on the Tour, he has also clinched trophies in six Major events. Mickelson has won three Masters, two PGA Championships, and The Open Championship. After enjoying a successful career on the PGA Tour, he joined LIV Golf in 2022 and currently plays on that circuit.

How has Phil Mickelson played on the LIV Golf so far?

Phil Mickelson began his LIV Golf journey in 2022 with its inaugural season. He competed in seven events that season, recording his best finish with an eighth place at the Chicago event. He started the season with a 34th-place finish at the London event and concluded it with a 37th-place finish at the Jeddah event, ultimately securing the 34th position in the season standings.

In 2023, Mickelson had a decent outing, finishing 39th in the season standings. He began the season with a 27th-place finish at the Mayakoba event and concluded with a 31st-place finish at the Jeddah event. His best performance was at the Bedminster event, where he placed tenth.

In 2024, Mickelson has played in eight tournaments so far and recorded one top-10 finish. He will next compete at this week's LIV Golf Nashville event.