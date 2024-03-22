Phil Mickelson says he 'prays' the PIF acquires Callaway Golf amid rumors of company's potential sale

Amid rumors of Callaway Golf's potential sale, Phil Mickelson said that PIF buying it would be a great idea, and he was praying for that to happen.

A couple of days ago, The Chosun Daily reported that a South Korean strategic investor was eyeing the purchase of the golf equipment giant worth $2.98 billion. The report further stated that BlackRock Advisors LLC, Providence Equity Partners LLC, and Thomas Dundon were the three major stakeholders in Callaway Golf who were looking to sell their shares and management rights.

Following the report, golf journalist Bob 'Golf' Ball wrote on X that PIF might be interested in acquiring Callaway Golf.

Mickelson, who was associated with Callaway Golf for a major part of his career, responded to Bob Ball's speculations. He wrote:

"I haven’t heard anything about this but what a great idea and I pray this happens 🙏"

Earlier this year, the six-time major champion announced that he was no longer associated with Callaway Golf, marking the end of their 20-year-long partnership. He had first signed with the leading golf equipment manufacturer in 2004 and had won five majors using their clubs.

Phil Mickelson will next be seen at the LIV Golf Miami, which is scheduled to be played from April 5 to 7 at the Trump National Doral

Who are the players currently associated with Callaway Golf? List explored

Jon Rahm is the biggest name associated with Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf still has a lot of top names associated with it, such as Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, Sam Burns, Ruoning Yin, and Rose Zhang. Here are all the players associated with them currently:

