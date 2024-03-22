Phil Mickelson says he 'prays' the PIF acquires Callaway Golf amid rumors of company's potential sale

Amid rumors of Callaway Golf's potential sale, Phil Mickelson said that PIF buying it would be a great idea, and he was praying for that to happen.
A couple of days ago, The Chosun Daily reported that a South Korean strategic investor was eyeing the purchase of the golf equipment giant worth $2.98 billion. The report further stated that BlackRock Advisors LLC, Providence Equity Partners LLC, and Thomas Dundon were the three major stakeholders in Callaway Golf who were looking to sell their shares and management rights.
Following the report, golf journalist Bob 'Golf' Ball wrote on X that PIF might be interested in acquiring Callaway Golf.
Mickelson, who was associated with Callaway Golf for a major part of his career, responded to Bob Ball's speculations. He wrote:
"I haven’t heard anything about this but what a great idea and I pray this happens 🙏"
Earlier this year, the six-time major champion announced that he was no longer associated with Callaway Golf, marking the end of their 20-year-long partnership. He had first signed with the leading golf equipment manufacturer in 2004 and had won five majors using their clubs.
Phil Mickelson will next be seen at the LIV Golf Miami, which is scheduled to be played from April 5 to 7 at the Trump National Doral
Who are the players currently associated with Callaway Golf? List explored
Callaway Golf still has a lot of top names associated with it, such as Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, Sam Burns, Ruoning Yin, and Rose Zhang. Here are all the players associated with them currently:
- Jon Rahm
- Xander Schauffele
- Sam Burns
- Min Woo Lee
- Chris Kirk
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Nicolai Hojgaard
- Akshay Bhatia
- Si Woo Kim
- Adam Hadwin
- Francesco Molinari
- Danny Willett
- Erik Van Rooyen
- K.H. Lee
- Alexander Noren
- Adam Svensson
- Emiliano Grillo
- Brice Garnett
- Kelly Kraft
- Harry Hall
- Kevin Yu
- Carl Yuan
- Robby Shelton
- Thomas Detry
- Will Gordon
- Alexander Bjork
- Hayden Buckley
- Adrien Dumont De Chassart
- Jorge Campillo
- Max Greyserman
- Sami Valimaki
- Dylan Frittelli
- Brian Stuard
- Jonathan Byrd
- Atthaya Thitikul
- Ruoning Yin
- Yuka Saso
- Rose Zhang
- Madelene Sagström
- Andrea Lee
- Minjee Lee
- Anne Van Dam
- Emma Talley
- Yani Tseng
- Sara Kjellker
- Xiaowen Yin
- Yan Liu
- Liqi Zeng
- So Mi Lee
- Yu Jin Sung
- Abe Ancer
- Adri Arnaus
- Adrian Otaegui
- Alvaro Quiros
- Andrea Pavan
- Bobby Peterson
- Brandon Flynn
- Brian Cooper
- Callum Shinkwin
- Chloe Garner
- Chris Paisley
- Chris Wood
- Colton Casto
- Dale Whitnell
- Daniel Gavins
- David Duval
- David Micheluzzi
- Dawson Armstrong
- Deon Germishuys
- Fabrizio Zanotti
- Filippo Celli
- Fred Lacroix
- Gavin Green
- Isaiah Salinda
- James Morrison
- Jeff Gavin
- Jeff Winther
- Josh Cassaday
- Josh Koch
- Julien Brun
- Kalle Samooja
- Kanani Lodge
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- Landon Gentry
- Lee Janzen
- Marc Warren
- Marcel Siem
- Marcus Armitage
- Martin Borgmeier
- Martin Simonsen
- Matthew Jordan
- Matty Lamb
- Max Kieffer
- Michael Lorenzo-Vera
- Mikael Lindberg
- Nacho Elvira
- Nick Bachem
- Noah Goodwin
- Ockie Strydom
- Olin Browne
- Ollie Schniederjans
- Oliver Wilson
- Pablo Larrazabal
- Rasmus Hojgaard
- Reid Russell
- Renato Paratore
- Retief Goosen
- Richie Ramsay
- Robin Sciot-Siegrist
- Rod Pampling
- Ryan Hall
- Ryan Reisbeck
- Ryan Steenberg
- Sam Bairstow
- Sam Hutsby
- Scottie Pearman
- Shintaro Ban
- Steve Kois
- Stuart Appleby
- Talor Gooch
- Thomas Bjorn
- Tom McKibbin
- Tommy Cocha
- Tommy Gainey
- Will Hogue
- Zack Holton