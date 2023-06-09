Phil Mickelson not scheduled to address the press at next week's US Open Championship for now

Phil Mickelson is not scheduled to speak to the press in the lead-up to the 2023 U.S. Open, which begins next Thursday. 11 other players are scheduled to hold press conferences between Monday and Wednesday, but not Mickelson, one of the heavyweights in the field.

As is traditional, the tournament organizers have scheduled players who are relevant to the competition to address the press. In this case, it will take place from Monday to Wednesday. After the tournament has started, press conferences will be held according how it goes.

NUCLR GOLF @NUCLRGOLF SCHEDULED: Phil Mickelson is NOT currently slated to address the media at next week’s US Open Championship. (📸: #PRESSERS SCHEDULED: Phil Mickelson is NOT currently slated to address the media at next week’s US Open Championship. (📸: @BrentleyGC 🚨#PRESSERS SCHEDULED: Phil Mickelson is NOT currently slated to address the media at next week’s US Open Championship. (📸: @BrentleyGC) https://t.co/dLi7Kh5tbQ

Phil Mickelson has never won the U.S. Open (he has been runner up twice), but he has 45 victories in the PGA Tour, six of them in major tournaments. Undoubtedly, he is one of the historic players among those who will be present.

The fact that Phil Mickelson has not been scheduled to give a press conference has not gone unnoticed by fans and the media. This is because Mickelson has not made any public statements about the recent agreement between the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia and the PGA Tour.

The deal has flooded the golf world with anticipation about the future of LIV Golf, where Mickelson currently plays. His only pronouncement on the matter to date has been a tweet in which he stated that it was "a great day" for the sport.

Not Phil Mickelson, but who will adress the press?

There will be 11 players who will meet the press in the days leading up to the 2023 U.S. Open. First up will be Matt Fitzpatrick, the defending champion, who will be the only one to receive an hour of media time.

Following Fitzpatrick (Monday at 2 p.m. U.S. Western Time) will be Olin Brown Jr., who will be making his PGA Tour and major tournament debut.

Phil Mickelson and Matt Fitzpatrick at the WGC HSBC Champions (Image via Getty).

30-minutes later will be Berry Henson, a part-time player (his day job is Uber driver). Henson, 43, qualified at the Summit, New Jersey tournament.

Rounding out Monday will be Cameron Smith, one of the 16 LIV players who will be participating in the U.S. Open.

Tuesday will be the longest day for press conferences. The day starts at 9 AM with Rory McIlroy, who two days ago made controversial statements about the PIF/PGA agreement.

Next will be Collin Morikawa and Jon Rahm to give way to Brooks Koepka. In addition to winning five majors in the last seven years, Koepka is another of the important players of the LIV Golf circuit.

Phil Mickelson and Jon Rahm at the 2022 US Open - Preview (Image via Getty).

Three main golfers within the PGA: Max Homa, Patrick Cantlay and the number one in the world ranking, Scottie Scheffler, will be closing the day.

The first round on Wednesday is reserved for Johnny Miller. Miller is a renowned former golfer and sports commentator and winner of the 2023 Bob Jones award. The award is the highest honor given by the United States Golf Association (USGA) in recognition of distinguished sportsmanship in golf.

Finally, USGA officials will close the press conference series.

The most likely topic of questions and statements will be the recent agreement between the PIF and the PGA Tour.

Poll : 0 votes